Meadow King

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central junior Meadow King won the 145-pound championship at the Ron Thon Memorial tournament Saturday in Riverton.

King 3-0 with three pins. She pinned Kemmerer’s Kaylie Julander in 39 seconds in the final.


