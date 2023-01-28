Gracin Goff

Gracin Goff

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central’s Ellyse Rimmasch (100 pounds) and Meadow King (145) both went 1-0 with a pin on the first day of the Ron Thon Memorial tournament Friday in Riverton.

Cheyenne East junior Gracin Goff went 1-0 with a pin.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus