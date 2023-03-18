20200313-spts-centralgirls-3.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Glen Kirkbride stepped down as Cheyenne Central’s girls basketball coach Thursday. Kirkbride guided the Lady Indians to an 83-70 record during six season on the sidelines.

 WTE/file

CHEYENNE — Glen Kirkbride has been coaching basketball for the majority of his life.

He got his start as a junior high coach during his freshman year at the University of Wyoming. He’s since coached in Kansas, and had head coaching stops at three Laramie County high schools.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus