CHEYENNE — Glen Kirkbride has been coaching basketball for the majority of his life.
He got his start as a junior high coach during his freshman year at the University of Wyoming. He’s since coached in Kansas, and had head coaching stops at three Laramie County high schools.
Walking away from coaching wasn’t a decision Kirkbride arrived at quickly before turning in his resignation as Cheyenne Central’s girls coach this week.
“I’ve been coaching for 27 years, and I’m ready to pursue some other options,” Kirkbride said. “Twenty-seven years is a long old haul. I’ve loved every minute of it, but I’m ready to do a few other things.”
Kirkbride teaches auto body at Central, and is putting the finishing touches on his degree in education administration. He wants to be able to pivot quickly should an administrative opportunity become available somewhere. Having coaching off his plate will allow him to do that.
“I love Central, and I love my job at Central, so I’m not looking to get out of there,” he said. “However, if the right thing came along, I would pursue it. I always want to do right by the kids I coach.
“I’ve been blessed to have wonderful kids on my teams, and I want to do right by them. I don’t want to get into a situation where I’m hurting the team — or anyone who would benefit from the opportunity to coach the team — by having my attention divided.”
Kirkbride guided the Lady Indians to an 83-70 record across six seasons. They advanced to the Class 4A semifinals twice, including in 2020, when their win over Green River was the lone game completed before the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped the remainder of the tournament. Central was fourth in 4A in 2018.
The Indians went 13-10 overall this season, and it was the first under Kirkbride’s leadership that they didn’t qualify for the state tournament.
“We are grateful for the time and dedication (Kirkbride) has given the athletes and our Central community,” Central athletics director Chad Whitworth said in a news release Thursday afternoon. “We thank him for all of the sacrifices that he made over his time, and wish him the best as he pursues other interests.”
The Indians’ cupboard isn’t bare, though, despite the fact they were unable to advance to state out of a stacked East Region.
Sophomore Karson Tempel was a second team all-state honoree, while classmate Izzy Kelly was a second team all-conference pick. Half of Central’s varsity roster was comprised of sophomores.
“The youth of this team is another reason I think this is the right time to step away,” Kirkbride said. “I think it’s absolutely wrong when coaches leave once the cupboards are bare. It’s absolutely not that way at Central. They have phenomenal kids, phenomenal parents and a group that ought to be pretty good in the years to come.”
