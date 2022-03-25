CHEYENNE – Wind created issues for the Cheyenne Central boys soccer team in both halves of its match with crosstown rival Cheyenne East on Thursday evening.
The Indians had the wind at their backs during the first half, and often saw their passes blown long of their intended targets. The opposite was true during the second half, as long balls into the wind were left short.
Central still managed to find just enough touch to grab a 2-0 win over the Thunderbirds at Riske Field.
“The wind created so many issues,” Indians coach Tim Denisson said. “In the first half, we miserably misjudged the wind when connecting from midfield to our forwards. Too often, it was too hard a touch with too much pace, and the wind really took it out of harm’s way.”
Sophomore Sam Smith broke through during the 40th minute when he hit a left-footed shot between East goalkeeper Connor Fisbeck and the right upright from inside the penalty area.
Smith helped give Central some breathing room in the 70th when he split two East defenders with a through-ball that left senior Christian Arbuckle one-on-one with East keeper Joseph Wheeler. Arbuckle was excited about the chance, but calmed himself enough to hit a righty shot between Wheeler and the right upright for a 2-0 advantage.
“I knew I beat the defense and had a good shot on goal if I could just get to the keeper,” Arbuckle said. “I tried to stay as calm as I could, hit it well and found the back of the net.”
Arbuckle was able to make his run because of how he saw East defending sophomore Sam Shumway when Arbuckle was on the bench during the second half, Denisson said.
“He studied what needed to happen when Shumway was on for him,” the coach said. “Our balls were too vertical to (Shumway), and didn’t quite have enough pace to free him. (Arbuckle) applied what he saw and what I talked to him about, and it developed so nicely.”
Getting a two-goal lead with 10 minutes remaining was important for Central.
“We were able to calm down and not feel as much pressure as we finished out the game,” Arbuckle said.
Central outshot the T-Birds 20-7 overall, including an 11-3 edge in shots on goal. Most of East’s shots and its lone shots on goal came late in the second half.
“We did a good job of keeping possession at times in the first half, but we didn’t find ourselves into nearly dangerous enough spots,” T-Birds coach Ryan Cameron said. “In the second half, it was a little easier, and we could take some shots from distance because we had the wind at our backs. We did a better job of at least getting looks at the goal.
“We have to do a better job of finding the back of the net and creating more dangerous chances.”
CENTRAL 2, EAST 0
Halftime: 1-0.
Goals: CC, Smith (unassisted), 40. CC, Arbuckle (Smith), 70.
Shots: CE 7, CC 20. Shots on goal: CE 3, CC 11. Saves: CE 9 (Fisbeck 5, Wheeler 4); CC 3 (Cook).
Corner kicks: CE 5, CC 0. Offsides: CE 3, CC 4. Fouls: CE 4, CC 11. Yellow cards: CE 1 (Gamboa, 26); CC 1 (Custis, 23).