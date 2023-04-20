CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East captain Jordan Griess has been one of the most important players on the girls soccer team this year. She currently leads the team in scoring, and has been the offensive driver throughout the course of the year.
When the team needed her most in Thursday’s matchup against crosstown rival Cheyenne Central, the junior came through, potting the game winner to help East past the Lady Indians.
“Jordan is just one of those gamers for us,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “She is somebody that we know that we can rely on. We are always confident and comfortable when Jordan is on the ball.
“… She is the most humble player ever, and she will never tell anyone how good she is. But that is what makes her so great.”
Griess’ late tally was her lone score of the contest, but she easily could have netted more. In the first half, Griess had two opportunities that narrowly missed that would have opened the scoring in the contest.
She had an early free-kick opportunity from just outside the box, but just missed the far-side post when the ball caught the wind. She had another opportunity a few short minutes later that just missed, as well.
Central used these miscues to its advantage, scoring the first goal of the game in the 25th minute. Senior Alyssa Brenchley picked the ball out of the air and fired a missile into the top-left corner of the net to give Central the early lead.
East evened things up in the 53rd when Amalia Morillion scored off a rebound. Ava Taylor and Avery Brinkman exchanged goals over the next 14 minutes, tying the game at two heading into the final 10 minutes.
Griess continued to be the main driver of the offense for East, especially in the second half. She continued to have some good chances, but was unable to get the bounces to go her way.
Despite this, Griess managed to not get down on herself, staying patient and confident throughout the remainder of the game.
“I just keep reminding myself that it is a 90-minute game,” Griess said. “There is so much that can happen, and you just have to continue to play until that clock hits zero.”
Her patience and confidence were rewarded late in the game. With time winding down, Griess fired a shot from in tight into the bottom-left corner of the net to give East the lead in the 76th minute. The Lady T-Birds held on for the victory, and Griess was named East’s most valuable player in the game following its conclusion.
“It means a lot (to get the MVP award),” Griess said. “I am so glad to be able to play that type of game and be that type of player for my team.”
Overall, Central had its opportunities in the game to really break things open, but was just unable to get that extra goal. One such chance came late in the second half, when a shot from in tight trickled off of East keeper Aryanna Booth’s hands, but rolled just passed the right-side post.
“I thought we had some good moments,” Central coach Kay Olivas said. “But we ultimately made (too many) mistakes, and those mistakes cost us in the end.”
Both Central and East will face off against Thunder Basin to close out the week. Central will face off against the Bolts at home tonight at 6. East will host Thunder Basin Saturday at 2 p.m.
Shots: Central 11, East 8. Shots on goal: Central 6, East 7. Saves: East 4 (Booth), Central 4 (Osterland). Offsides: Central 0, East 1. Corner Kicks: Central 4, East 2. Fouls: East 5, Central 3. Yellow cards: East 1 (Schilling, 47), Central 0.
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.