Cheyenne East celebrates
Cheyenne East celebrates a goal during a soccer game at Cheyenne Central High School on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East captain Jordan Griess has been one of the most important players on the girls soccer team this year. She currently leads the team in scoring, and has been the offensive driver throughout the course of the year.

When the team needed her most in Thursday’s matchup against crosstown rival Cheyenne Central, the junior came through, potting the game winner to help East past the Lady Indians.


