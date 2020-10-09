...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY...
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED IN COLLABORATION WITH THE
WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY DIVISION
AND THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
WHAT...AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE.
WHERE...PORTIONS OF CARBON, ALBANY, AND PLATTE COUNTIES INCLUDING
LARAMIE AND WHEATLAND AND ALL OF GOSHEN AND LARAMIE COUNTIES INCLUDING
CHEYENNE AND TORRINGTON.
WHEN...THROUGH 12 PM MDT FRIDAY.
IMPACTS...HEAVY SMOKE FROM THE MULLEN AND CAMERON PEAK WILDFIRES MAY
CAUSE POOR AIR QUALITY TODAY AS WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS TRANSPORT
SMOKE ACROSS THE REGION.
HEALTH INFORMATION...THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH RECOMMENDS THE
ELDERLY, YOUNG CHILDREN, AND INDIVIDUALS WITH RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS
AVOID EXCESSIVE PHYSICAL EXERTION AND MINIMIZE OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
DURING THIS TIME. WILDFIRE SMOKE IS MADE UP OF A VARIETY OF
POLLUTANTS, INCLUDING PARTICULATE MATTER AND OZONE, WHICH CAN CAUSE
RESPIRATORY HEALTH EFFECT. ALTHOUGH THESE PEOPLE ARE MOST
SUSCEPTIBLE TO HEALTH IMPACTS, THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ALSO ADVISES
THAT EVERYONE SHOULD AVOID PROLONGED EXPOSURE TO POOR AIR QUALITY
CONDITIONS.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY DIVISION OFFERS NEAR REAL-TIME AIR QUALITY DATA
FOR WYOMING'S MONITORING STATIONS AND HEALTH EFFECTS INFORMATION TO
HELP THE PUBLIC INTERPRET CURRENT CONDITIONS. CURRENT AIR QUALITY
CONDITIONS ACROSS THE STATE OF WYOMING CAN BE FOUND AT
HTTP://WWW.WYVISNET.COM/
Cheyenne Central senior receiver Andrew Johnson sprints down field on his way to scoring a touchdown during a game against Thunder Basin Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Riske Field. Central won the game 38-26 and is 4-0 for the first time since 2009. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior defensive back Andrew Johnson, center, leaps to make an interception, which he then ran into the end zone for a touchdown, during a game against Cheyenne South on Friday at Bison Stadium. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Jackson Hesford and Andrew Johnson have spent the past two summers patrolling the outfield for Cheyenne American Legion Post 6.
Hesford, a left fielder, and Johnson, a center fielder, have helped the Sixers win a Wyoming Class AA state championship and become the first Wyoming team to earn a berth in the Connie Mack World Series.