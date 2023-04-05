CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central junior pitcher Katie Hinz reminded everyone of the pitcher that she was this past weekend against Laramie.

After struggling during the opening weekend, Hinz came back and responded with a pitching performance for the ages. She pitched all seven innings for the Indians, recording 17 strikeouts to just three hits and three earned runs in the contest to help hand Laramie its first loss of the season.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

