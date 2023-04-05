CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central junior pitcher Katie Hinz reminded everyone of the pitcher that she was this past weekend against Laramie.
After struggling during the opening weekend, Hinz came back and responded with a pitching performance for the ages. She pitched all seven innings for the Indians, recording 17 strikeouts to just three hits and three earned runs in the contest to help hand Laramie its first loss of the season.
Those efforts helped Hinz earn Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“I actually woke up that morning and was really tired,” Hinz said. “Usually, I have that confidence, and then when I saw them warming up, the memories from last season came back, and I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s time to cook.’”
Hinz said she is always someone that has been able to win the mental game with relative ease. But after a tumultuous offseason personally, it hasn’t been as easy coming into this season. The first two games of the season didn’t help in that aspect, either.
Against reigning state champion Thunder Basin, Hinz was lit up for 10 runs, including six in the fourth inning. It didn’t get much easier after that when she gave up 10 more runs to Campbell County in the team’s next game.
Hinz admitted that her confidence took a slight hit after those two games. She said she had a tough time with the results, and began to question if she really was the pitcher from last season that recorded 93 strikeouts to help lead the Indians to a state title appearance.
However, head coach Carrie Barker and the coaching staff helped her get past it. They told her that she hadn’t seen live action in months, and that things would get better.
“She kind of (told me to stop being upset about it, remember who I was and move on),” Hinz said. “They told me to go home and rewatch everything I had from last year. So, I watched my interview from last year from when we beat Laramie 3-1, and I was like, ‘I am still that person, I just need to bring it back out.’”
Moving on quickly is an important tool for pitchers. Dwelling too much on the past can affect a pitcher’s confidence, which will affect how they perform on the mound. Fortunately, Hinz got another opportunity to bounce back against a team she has had a tremendous amount of success against in the past.
Despite some early struggles, Hinz was at her best against Laramie. She recorded the first 12 outs of the game by strikeout and allowed just one hit during that span. More importantly, however, she was able to get herself out of early jams and build some confidence.
“She came in ready to throw,” Barker said Saturday. “She had a different mindset (Saturday) compared to (the weekend before).
“They had runners in scoring positions, and Katie came in and threw strikes to get herself out of those jams.”
Her best performance of the game came in the top of the seventh inning, when Central was nursing a one-run lead. In the sixth inning, Laramie notched two of its three runs in the game to cut the lead to one. In the bottom half of the inning, the Plainsmen’s defense recorded three straight outs to put all the pressure on Hinz.
Hinz responded by sitting down three straight Laramie batters to close out the game. There was never any doubt in her mind of the final result, and she said hearing Laramie prematurely celebrating served as extra motivation.
“It fuels my fire, hitting or pitching,” she said. “Especially when it comes to the bad sportsmanship route. Laramie was very respectful, but it has gone down that path in the last few years.
“That is what gets me fiery and motivates me to go out there and shut everyone down.”
Hinz’s contributions have extended far beyond just pitching this year. With Central losing a good portion of its batting prowess to graduation, Hinz has been asked to be a batter, as well.
To get herself hyped up for plate appearances, Hinz participates in a time-tested tradition in both baseball and softball. Whenever she comes up to the plate during home games, she has the song “Real Slim Shady” by Eminem blasting through the speakers at the Cheyenne Junior League Complex.
“It’s one of my favorite songs,” Hinz said. “I am slim, and I am shady, but I think it is just a fun hype-up song that a lot of parents can get into.”
Hinz spent part of the offseason working with a batting coach to improve her swing. While it wasn’t nearly as much as she does for pitching, the results are beginning to show. Through nine plate appearances this season, she has recorded one triple, two doubles and two singles.
“She has been working hard (at her swing),” Barker said. “She really wants to be an all-around player so that she can be a pitcher that hits.
“She has that mindset that ‘I don’t care what happens when I hit.’ That is good to have when you are a batter — to have a clear mind.”
This past weekend went a long way toward getting Hinz back to feeling where she once was. While the game was far from perfect, it served as both a confidence booster and a sigh of relief.
“It made me feel like I still am that pitcher,” Hinz said. “It makes me feel a lot stronger mentally. Sometimes I am faking it until I make it, and I feel like I finally made it back to that high school mentality.”
Others recognized for their efforts:
n Alyssa Slade, girls track and field, Pine Bluffs: Slade, a junior, won the girls high jump at the CD Bayard Invitational in Nebraska with a mark of 5 feet, 4 inches, breaking a school record.
n Brinkley Lewis and Sydney Morrell, girls track and field, Cheyenne Central: Lewis, a senior, won the girls pole vault with a final mark of 11 feet even.
Morrell, a senior, won the girls 3,200-meter run with a final time of 10 minutes, 45.02 seconds.
n Cody Hape, boys track and field, Burns: the senior won the boys 800 meters at the CD Bayard Invitational in Nebraska with a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 6.07 seconds.
n Logan Custis, Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont, boys soccer, Cheyenne Central: Custis, a junior, posted three goals and one assist to help Central go 2-0 on the weekend.
Cone-LeBeuamont, a junior, had two goals and an assist in two games played.