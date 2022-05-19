CHEYENNE – Katie Hinz’s mom wasn’t very pleased with the holes Katie put in their garage’s drywall.
Using a makeshift bullpen to work on her pitching, Hinz’s pitches would occasionally fly up and leave a hole in the newly built house.
“My mom’s not the most happy about those, but I think she’s happy with the outcome,” Hinz said. “I think she’s learning to accept the holes in the wall.”
The outcome has not only been Hinz becoming a reliable arm in Cheyenne Central’s pitching staff, but ascending to its staff ace. After spending just 11 innings in the circle last season, Hinz has started eight games this year and boasts a 6-1 record. Her 3.92 earned-run average and her 1.58 WHIP leads the Lady Indians. She’s also struck out 77 batters and walked just 21.
Hinz’s emergence was somewhat unexpected, Central coach Carrie Barker said.
“We knew she was going to be getting some varsity innings, but she definitely stepped up and proved she’s earned the starting position,” Barker said. “She’s made huge growth since last year.”
Today, Hinz and the Indians open the Wyoming state tournament against Kelly Walsh at 2 p.m. in Gillette. Hinz hopes to continue her breakout campaign that, admittedly, she also didn’t exactly expect.
“Personally, (stepping into the ace spot) was kind of a surprise,” Hinz said. “But, I’m happy with the results, because during the off-season, I was up before school pitching, and after work, I was home pitching, and I’m glad I’m actually seeing the results from that, because I was very worried there for a little bit that I was the same pitcher that I was last year.”
She learned early in the season that last year’s version of herself was behind her. One of the biggest things that’s allowed Hinz to make the strides she has is the development of her change-up pitch. It’s been critical in keeping opponents off balance.
On April 19, the Indians were leading Laramie 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning with runners on first and second base and two outs. On the final pitch of the game, Hinz knew she could rely on the newest addition to her arsenal. Her change-up ended the game with a strikeout.
“That off-speed has gotten me through a lot, a lot of sticky situations, and I’m able to have that as such a solid secondhand pitch that I can throw in a game-tight situation,” Hinz said. “It’s nice to be able to be comfortable with it and throw it whenever. It started to show early in the season, and as I throw it more in games and learn to trust it more in games, it’s really just come to its potential.”
Hinz had an eye-opening experience last summer when pitching for her Triple Crown squad out of Fort Collins, Colorado. Batters found success against her more often than she would have liked. She admitted to giving up 48 home runs over the course of the summer.
It provided some much-needed growth.
“That was a big growing pain, which was good, and that was kind of humbling for her to get hit all summer long,” Barker said. “But, I think it pushed her to realize she has what it takes. She just has to keep working at it. She’s the kid that takes that as a good thing and learns from it, instead of letting it defeat her.”
The way Hinz’s season has unfolded has allowed for Barker to step back and trust her. It’s allowed Central’s infield to remain more stout, with Brogan Allen and Taylor Gebhart being able to mainly play third base and shortstop, respectively, when one of the two could have been in the circle instead of Hinz. And it’s helped the Indians enter the state tournament with some confidence.
“We were really thinking we were going to have Brogan and Taylor in that pitching spot and about how we were going to switch that around, but (Hinz) surprised us,” Barker said. “And it was great because now we have Brogan and Taylor that can play big positions.
“It really helped us this year that she was ready to come in and throw and be that pitcher.”