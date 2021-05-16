CHEYENNE – Adam Galicia didn’t hesitate to apply to be Cheyenne East’s first softball coach once the Wyoming High School Activities Association approved sanctioning the sport.
He has coached Cheyenne Extreme’s under-18 competitive team for nearly a decade, and he liked the idea of being part of history during Wyoming’s inaugural high school season.
One thing gave Galicia pause, though. Being the Lady Thunderbirds coach would mean he would be coaching against several players who had suited up for – and would continue to suit up for – Galicia in Extreme uniforms.
“That was the only thing I didn’t like about it,” he said. “We have some pretty good girls who are spread out across the three high schools here in Cheyenne, and in Laramie. I didn’t want to create any hard feelings or spoil relationships.”
That has yet to be a problem as the regular season wrapped up Saturday.
East and Cheyenne Central’s rosters are littered with players who have been part of Extreme’s past three Wyoming state championships. Cheyenne South senior Michaela Moorehouse and Laramie junior Janey Adair have been fixtures in the pitcher’s circle for Extreme’s under-18 squad the past few summers.
“There are times it’s been hard, honestly,” Central junior Brogan Allen said. “I never thought I would play against my teammates. I’ve had to remind myself that I’m not competing with them as much as I am their team. That’s helped.
“They’re still going to be my teammates this summer, but I have a team I’m playing for now that I have to get the job done for.”
Added Central senior Alexis Naughton: “It’s been weird, but it’s also been a lot of fun. It’s been good to spread out, see new things, have some different teammates and some difference experiences.”
Pre- and post-game hugs are commonplace.
“We’re all super competitive and we all want to win,” Adair said. “We play hard against each other the entire game, but we’re able to flip the switch, turn that off and be friends at the end of the game.”
There aren’t many games on the schedule this spring, and state tournament berths were decided by conference win-loss records. There was a lot riding on the outcome of each contest. That pressure, as well as going head-to-head with summer teammates, has brought out the best in many of the players.
“This is going to make us even better and more competitive during summer ball,” said Moorehouse, who lives in Torrington. “It’s helped me grow, and I’m sure it’s helped all of them grow too. I feel like we’re going to link back up and have a great summer season.”
Familiarity has created its own set of problems, but it also has forced growth. East senior pitcher Ariana Galicia spent the off-season adding new pitches to her arsenal and refining pitches she wasn’t always comfortable throwing.
“The girls I have played with on Extreme know what I normally throw, where I throw and my velocity,” she said. “That has forced me to change some things not just mentally but also physically. It’s made me even more competitive, and I didn’t think that was possible.
“I’m trying to win, and so are they. They’re pushing me to be better, and I’m pushing them.”
The players aren’t the only ones being pushed to improve.
Adam Galicia describes his Extreme players as savvy. They know what pitches he likes to call, and the ways he likes to put pressure on defenses in specific situations. Having players who are familiar with the way his mind works standing in the opposite dugout has forced him to look at the game differently.
“We’ve had to switch up play calls and do some things we wouldn’t normally do so those kids don’t figure it out,” the East coach said. “A couple times, I’ve heard them yell, ‘Hey, watch for this.’ It’s been stressful because they’re smart players, and they’re capable of doing damage at any time.
“I like the challenge. It’s made me regroup and change my thinking. It’s making me a better coach.”