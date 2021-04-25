CHEYENNE – Adjustments at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle helped Cheyenne Central grab an 11-0 victory over Cheyenne South on Saturday morning.
The Lady Indians pushed four runs across in the first inning thanks, in part, to RBI triples off the bats of Brogan Allen and Taylor Gebhart. That big opening frame was deceiving because South starter Michaela Moorehouse was frustrating Central’s hitters for much of the game.
“She was throwing a screwball that came in on our hands if we were sitting back in the (batter’s) box and letting the ball come to us,” said Indians’ left fielder Jayden Gashler, who was 4 for 4 with two doubles. “We fouled a lot of balls off, and we got jammed a lot.
“Once we started moving up into the box and started getting on top of those pitches, we started hitting a lot better.”
The Indians (5-4 overall, 4-2 East Conference) rapped 14 hits as a team, including six for extra bases. Ashley Bunch also had a triple, while Drue Mirich’s lone hit of the game was an inside-the-park home run to lead off the three-run sixth inning.
Allen, Gebhart and Bunch comprised the middle of Central’s batting order. All three had two hits. Bunch drove home three runs on her knocks, while Allen and Gebhart both plated two.
The Indians’ hitters weren’t the only ones making adjustments.
Right-hander Kaitlyn Ackerman went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, fanning seven batters and giving up just four hits. She walked the first two hitters she faced before settling down and finding the strike zone. Ackerman walked just two hitters over the final five innings.
“She got her confidence back when she saw that her defense was going to help her out,” Indians coach Carrie Barker said. “She needed this boost because she has been struggling mentally a little bit.
“We’ve been encouraging her and letting her know nobody is going to be perfect in this game. She needed to work through her struggles.”
Moorehouse finished with six strikeouts against just two walks. The right-hander from Torrington pitched well despite surrendering so many hits, South coach Curtis Quigley said.
“She is getting more confident in her pitches, and getting good movement with her screwball,” he said. “She’s attacking hitters the way we want and jammed them up a couple times. We probably should have gotten out on those, but they were tough plays.
“She’s hitting the locations we want, but we have to make sure we’re making the plays on the back end to help her look good.”
The Bison (0-4, 0-4) had the bases loaded with no outs in both the first and sixth innings. They also had a runner on second with just one out in both the third and fourth.
“We were one hit away from changing the complexion of that game,” Quigley said. “We’ve got a lot of kids who have never been in those moments before. They start thinking, ‘Now, what do I do?’ They get tight and nervous and try to play outside of their abilities.
“We’re still teaching the kids to be the best version of themselves. We don’t need Superwoman or anything like that. I just need them to relax and do their best.”
CENTRAL 11, SOUTH 0 (6)
Cheyenne South…… 000 000 – 0 4 3
Cheyenne Central…… 400 043 – 11 14 1
Cheyenne South pitching: Moorehouse and Albaugh. Cheyenne Central pitching: Ackerman and Naughton.
W: Ackerman (2-1). L: Moorehouse.
2B: Central 2 (Gashler 2). 3B: Central 3 (Allen, Gebhart, Bunch). HR: Central 1 (D. Mirich).