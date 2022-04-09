CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central was forced to play the ball out of the air more often than it would have liked Friday evening.
The Indians found themselves battling with a much bigger Sheridan team for 50-50 balls, and Sheridan seemed to win every one of those battles. The Broncs turned those small victories into a 2-0 win at Riske Field.
“The flavor of the game was the ball was in the air too much, and they were winning those balls like they traditionally enjoy doing,” Central coach Tim Denisson said. “They’re good about that part of the game, and we have to be a much-improved team to respond to that and put the ball on the pitch and just start possessing it.”
Dane Steel broke a scoreless tie in the 58th minute after taking advantage of a ball that had ricocheted in the air. Central goalkeeper Jackson Cook met Steel near the top of the penalty area, and the outcome was the the ball flying toward the Sheridan goal, where Steel found an empty net and headed it in.
Sheridan (5-1 overall, 3-1 Class 4A East Conference) controlled possession for most of the first half, and the contest.
“We made a lot of adjustments as a team, but I think we were reacting too much to their play and not playing our game and our possession,” Central sophomore Sam Smith said. “They’re bigger than us, they have a lot of size and speed on us, so for us to just calm down and let the ball do the work is key. When we don’t do that, we’re going to get outbodied and outran on every ball.”
Despite not finding much offensive rhythm for most of the match, the Indians started the contest with a pair of quality looks. Caden Smith sent an open shot just left of the frame in the sixth minute, and Sam Smith also found a decent look from the left side of the penalty box shortly after, but Sheridan goalkeeper Chris Larson stretched out to make a save at the top left corner of the frame. Those were the Indians’ only two shots of the first half.
“We had some very nice opportunities when we had the ball on the ground, and we were connecting with each other, but that got away from us,” Denisson said. “We connected well getting the ball behind the defense, but we didn’t have players in position to take advantage of it.”
Like the Indians, the Broncs couldn’t put together much of an attack early in the first half, but went into the break with six shots and two shots on goal. In the 26th, Reed Rabon set up for a free kick 19 yards out directly in front of the goal, but sent the shot high. That was Sheridan’s first shot of the match.
They continued to apply pressure, but didn’t have anything to show for at the half. Their best look came when Steel had point blank look in front of the net, but sailed it over the top crossbar.
The Broncs rolled that pressure into the second half, where they saw four shots in the first 15 minutes. Sheridan’s second score came with three seconds remaining in the match, when Colson Coon found Rabon in front of the net for the goal.
Sheridan outshot Central 12-7 and 7-3 on goal. The Broncs also had eight corner kicks to the Indians’ one.
Central (3-2, 2-1) hosts Campbell County at noon today.
“We just have to play our positions better and play more as a unit,” Sam Smith said. “We just have to come back stronger next time. That was a winnable game for us.”
SHERIDAN 2, CENTRAL 0
Halftime: 0-0
Goals: Sheridan, Steel (unassisted), 58. Sheridan, Rabon (Coon), 80.
Shots: SH 12; CC 7. Shots on goal: SH 7; CC 3. Saves: SH 3 (Larson); CC 5 (Cook).
Corner kicks: SH 8, CC 1. Offsides: SH 1, CC 3. Fouls: SH 11; CC 6. Yellow cards: CC 1 (bench), 40.