FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A third quarter surge wasn’t enough for the Cheyenne Central boys to pull away from Fossil Ridge on Saturday afternoon.
The Indians took the lead on the first basket of the second half and maintained that lead until just under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Brock Mishak got a steal and finished at the other end for a 53-52 Sabercats lead.
They rolled that into a 57-54 win at the Power 2 Play Winter Showcase in Fort Collins, Colorado.
“Going into that second half we had a lot of momentum on our side and we started out hot,” Central senior Nathanial Talich said. “But there was that key stretch where we had about four or five turnovers in a row and that changed the game a lot and I think that turned the tables and we weren’t able to recover from that.”
Those turnovers hurt Central throughout the game and Fossil Ridge took advantage of three early ones to jump out to a 7-0 lead in the first period. But the Indians quickly tied the game 7-7 when Talich drained a pull up 3-pointer on a fast break.
The Sabercats retook the lead and built on it before Mishak got a backdoor layup to fall just before the end of the quarter for the five-point Fossil Ridge lead.
The Sabercats were finding success in the first period by simply just driving and dishing to the post. Central adjusted and took that away, which helped it cut its deficit.
“When I look at the game today I see the growth, especially defensively. We did a great job of helping and making good decisions,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “When we had defensive breakdowns, they scored, and scored with ease … we just did a better job positionally getting in gaps defensively and made it difficult for them to complete some of those passes.”
Midway through the second period, Coby Filbin pulled down an offensive rebound that lead to an Isaiah Rigg 3-pointer which knotted the score 23-23. Two ties and three lead changes later, the Sabercats carried a 29-28 lead into the break.
Central came out of the half and went on a 9-2 run to take a 37-31 lead, forcing a Fossil Ridge timeout. But the Sabercats responded with a six-point run of their own, however, the Indians stayed ahead and Jackson Whitworth buried a 3-pointer at the end of the frame for a 46-42 Central lead.
Fossil Ridge started to full-court press toward the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter. The pressure forced Central into miscues that Fossil Ridge didn’t fail to take advantage of.
“It sped us up a lot and we needed to slow down,” Talich said. “But we kept speeding up and that’s what that press is meant to do is speed you up.”
Talich made a pair of free throws to put Central behind 55-54, but with 1 minute, 26 seconds remaining in the game, the Sabercats held possession until Mishak was fouled with 13 seconds to play. He went 1 for 2 at the free-throw line, giving Central a chance to tie or take the lead, but a Talich 3-pointer was blocked and Fossil Ridge prevailed.
“We try to take pride in winning the game possession by possession on the offensive and defensive end,” Lain said. “And if anything, I think there were more breakdowns on the offensive end with turnovers than on the defensive end.
“We’re growing and getting better. We’re still a young team and we have a lot of athletic ability, a lot of talent we just have to put it together for four quarters.”
Nathanial Talich finished with 24 points, James Brown added 11 and Chase Talich had nine. Nick Randall had 23 for Fossil and Mishak netted 19.
FOSSIL RIDGE 57, CENTRAL 54
Cheyenne Central....... 12 16 18 18 – 54
Fossil Ridge...... 17 12 13 25 – 57
Fossil Ridge: Hemme 5, Mishak 19, N. Randall 23, Hayes 4, Wyatt 2, D. Leone 2, Keyworth 2.
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 7, Rigg 3, Wiltanger 0, Gerdes 0, N. Talich 24, C. Talich 9, Brown 11.