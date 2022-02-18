CHEYENNE – After trailing for the entire first half, Cheyenne Central found some rhythm to open up the third quarter Thursday night.
The fifth-ranked Indians used that to outscore Cheyenne South 19-9 in the period, grab their first lead of the game and hold off the Bison down the stretch for a 55-48 win at Storey Gym.
“It was just a great battle. You’ve got to give those guys a lot of credit, they really fought,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “We really needed to come out in the third quarter and even up the game, and I thought our kids looked for some opportunities to push the ball, and it opened some things up, and then it was just possession by possession.”
Neither offense could find much rhythm to start the contest, with South outscoring the Indians 4-0 through the first 3 minutes, 35 seconds of the game until Nathanial Talich got Central’s first points off an under-the-basket inbounds and then got another shot to fall to tie the game 4-4. However, that was the closest the game was for the rest of the first half.
South went on a 6-0 run after that, and carried an 11-6 lead into the second period. Maurie Alexander scored a quick four points to push South’s advantage to 15-8 early in the second. The Indians were running a zone defense that left Nathanial Talich in the middle of the zone to try and limit Alexander’s effectiveness inside, but still managed to find some success at times.
Like it did in the first period, the Bison defense still posed problems in the second quarter, and held Central to just nine points in the second and went into the locker room with a seven-point lead.
The script flipped for Central offensively in the third quarter. Nathanial Talich tied it at 22-22 with an offensive rebound and a put back with just under six minutes left in the period, and Chase Talich gave Central its first lead of the game shortly after. Jeramiah Moyte tied it again, but the Indians went on an 8-0 run to jump out to a 32-24 lead, forcing a South timeout with 1:37 left in the quarter. Marcus Manzanares hit a huge shot out of the timeout, and that was only the Bison’s fourth point of the frame, but South rattled off a pair of buckets and trailed by three going into the final period.
“Our energy dropped. We just didn’t play with the same type of intensity in the third quarter, and that’s too bad because I thought we won the other three quarters,” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “We just dropped off in the third.”
The Indians (11-8 overall, 5-3 Class 4A East Conference) switched up their defense in the second half, which helped them get out and get easy looks to take control of the contest. Chase Talich was one of the key factors in that adjustment.
“Defensively, (Chase) was warrior tonight, and gave us an opportunity to change our defensive front, and took on Maurie for a long period of time and ended up fouling out,” Lain said. “But, I thought his defense in the second half was the difference for us.”
South trailed by just one possession for nearly the entire fourth quarter, but could never pull ahead, and missed five free throws down the stretch.
“We had a lot of chances. They just capitalized on theirs, and we didn’t,” Bailey said.
Nathanial Talich finished with a game-high 21 points for Central, and Alexander scored 17 for the Bison. Central hosts Laramie at 7:30 p.m. today, and South (8-10, 2-5) and Cheyenne East play at 7:30 p.m. at Storey Gym.
CENTRAL 55, SOUTH 48
Cheyenne South…….. 11 11 9 17 – 48
Cheyenne Central…… 6 9 19 21 – 55
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 0, Jo. Moyte 4, Ray 10, Poutney 3, Je. Moyte 7, Alexander 17, Manzanares 7.
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 2, Rigg 14, Gerdes 4, N. Talich 21, C. Talich 4, Brown 10.