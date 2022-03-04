CHEYENNE – Trailing nearly the entire contest, Cheyenne Central found a way to take the lead when it needed it the most Thursday night.
With 35 seconds remaining, James Brown III got a shot to fall, giving the second-seeded Indians a 42-41 lead. Dodging a couple of bullets from Laramie in the closing seconds, they were able to come away with a 43-41 win during first round of the Class 4A East Conference tournament at Storey Gym.
“It’s always tough to beat a team three times,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “We just kept fighting. It wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t a great offensive game for us, but we fought right down to the wire and found a way to win.”
Both teams struggled to find any offensive production to start the contest. Laramie surrendered three turnovers in the first 1 minute, 17 seconds of the game, but Central only scored two points off of the miscues. Mahlon Morris got the Plainsmen’s first points with just under five minutes remaining in the opening period, knotting the score 2-2 before Laramie closed the quarter outscoring Central 7-3.
The scoring woes continued for the Indians into the second frame until Nathanial Talich went 1 from 2 from the free-throw line with 3:33 left in the half for Central’s first points of the quarter. Laramie was on a 9-0 run at that point.
The seventh-seeded Plainsmen (10-12) were doing their best to slow the game down and run through their offense in the first half, allowing Central limited possessions while Laramie capitalized on theirs. Behind some assertiveness and five points from Brown, the Indians managed to find some rhythm and trailed 23-15 at the break.
Laramie found success limiting Talich’s production by denying, doubling him and clogging the paint, and held Class 4A’s leading scorer to 12 points.
“I thought the plan we had defensively really worked,” Laramie coach Jim Shaffer said. “We missed some free throws down the stretch … we had a couple chances to win the game. Our kids did everything we asked them to do, they played their rear-ends off, and just came up short.”
Unlike the start of the contest, the teams came out of halftime trading baskets and the Indians gradually chipped away at their deficit, cutting it down to five entering the fourth period. Talich opened up the quarter with a 3-point play and Adam Gerdes followed by tying the game 34-34. It was the first time the game was tied since the first quarter.
Morris and Gerdes traded baskets before Morris scored four in a row, pushing Laramie’s lead back to 40-36. But with the help of a full-court press, Central forced two turnovers, found two easy buckets, and trailed 41-40 before securing and hanging on for the victory.
“It was a dog fight, you’ve got to give those guys a lot of credit,” Lain said. “You got to learn and grow and we’ll learn from this one and we’re fortunate to learn from a win. … That’s growth for us and we’ll just keep going from here.”
Morris finished with a game-high 23 points. Gerdes added 11 for the Indians. Central (14-8) plays Cheyenne East at 7:30 p.m. today in the semifinals. Laramie plays Cheyenne South at 1:30 p.m. in a win-or-go-home contest. Both games are at Storey Gym.
CENTRAL 43, LARAMIE 41
Laramie……………… 9 14 11 7 – 41
Cheyenne Central…. 5 10 14 14 – 43
Laramie: Morris 23, Medina 5, Devine 3, Busch 2, Enzi 2, Summers 6.
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 0, Rigg 0, A. Gerdes 11, N. Talich 12, Brown 9, Wiltanger 6, C. Talich 5, Shumway 0.