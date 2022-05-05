CHEYENNE – It wasn’t the wind but instead the rainy conditions that made things difficult on the pitch Wednesday evening at Riske Field.
Neither the Cheyenne Central nor Laramie boys could string together enough passes or find much of an attack throughout the match, leading to minimal chances to score.
Caden Smith made one of those opportunities count.
In the 65th minute, the junior midfielder gathered a ball 30 yards out on the right side of the field and sent a laser that made its way to the top left corner of the frame. The goal broke the scoreless tie and gave the Indians a 1-0 victory.
“I knew I made good contact. I was pretty confident, but I didn’t know it was going to drop until I heard everyone screaming,” Smith said. “It was really hard to clean our touches up in these conditions. But, after we started to get a feel for that, it was just trying to get shots on goal. We needed to get better looks and actually get shots off and once we did we started to get rolling.”
Although the action was limited in the first half, Central saw three consecutive corner kicks in the third minute, but they only led to one shot. The Indians finished with eight corner kicks to Laramie’s four.
Following that sequence, neither team found much momentum downfield. Laramie’s first shot of the match didn’t come until the 16th minute when a shot from senior midfielder Jackson Sweckard from left side of the penalty area was blocked by Central goalkeeper Jackson Cook.
The Plainsmen (12-2-0 overall, 10-1-0 Class 4A East Conference) only had two more shots – one on goal – in the first half and Central had just four. The fourth was a Christian Arbuckle shot from the top of the box that came after he sliced through a pair of Laramie defenders, but the wet turf didn’t allow for Arbuckle to get off a clean shot.
“The first half was played with a lot of discipline,” Central coach Tim Denisson said. “(Our defense) managed dangerous players on their team and when they did have an opportunity in the final third, our fullbacks had pretty much set the tone and created a picture that was not dangerous.”
Laramie senior midfielder Cameron Hoberg had an opportunity in the 54th to put the Plainsmen ahead when he beat the Central defenders on a bouncing goal kick, but sent the low shot just right of the frame. It was one of the rare breakaway opportunities in the match, as the possession was steady in the midfield.
“We had some opportunities, they had some opportunities. It wasn’t exactly pretty because of the conditions, but I thought both teams competed really well and it just came down to a really good shot,” Laramie coach Anne Moore said. “It was hard to possess the ball for both teams … it was just that last pass where you couldn’t get a touch.”
The Central back line remained stout after the Indians had taken the lead, with Laramie threatening to tie the match with a late flurry of shots, but the Indians (7-4-2, 6-2-2) prevailed to hand Laramie its first conference loss of the season.
“I thought we did quite well standing strong blocking a lot of shots that were trying to find the net in those last 15 minutes and Laramie was using what was effective for them,” Denisson said. “But hats off to the guys they played as a real team today.
CENTRAL 1, LARAMIE 0
Halftime: 0-0
Goals: Central, C. Smith (unassisted), 15.
Shots: Laramie 8, Central 7. Shots on goal: Laramie 4, Central 6. Saves: Laramie 5 (Ahern); Central 4 (Cook).
Corner kicks: Laramie 4, Central 8. Offsides: none. Fouls: Laramie 3, Central 6.