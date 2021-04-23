CHEYENNE – Both Cheyenne Central and Laramie were granted one penalty kick during Thursday night’s Class 4A East Conference matchup.
The difference in the game ended up being the Indians converting theirs, and Laramie not finding the back of the net, allowing Central to prevail to a 1-0 victory.
“We did some good things this week in training and it showed in practice,” Central coach Tim Dennison said. “Just trying to have better possession going forward and especially getting shots on goal … it was kind of sparse in the first half how infrequently both teams had balls that went on goal.
“It almost got to be a penalty kick slugfest.”
That possession was controlled by the Indians early on, just as Dennison had hoped.
Central started the contest by firing a shot on its first possession. Senior Brady Barrett was led on a Caden Smith pass, where he dribbled through a few defenders before sailing a shot over the top crossbar.
The offensive opportunities continued to come from the Indians early on, with four shots flying in the opening three minutes.
In the 6th minute, Laramie senior forward Kelton Spiegelberg hit Isaac Schmidt, who managed to get Laramie’s first shot off, but was stopped by Indians goalkeeper Mathew English.
No. 5-ranked Laramie’s next and best look of the contest came on a penalty kick in the 24th minute. Schmidt found junior Cameron Hoberg cutting to the net and Hoberg seemed to nearly have a one-on-one opportunity with English. Hoberg was fouled by Central’s Kellen Flowers, which led to the game’s first penalty kick.
Hoberg’s kick went left and English played it perfectly, diving to the right and snagging the ball out of the air, keeping the score knotted at 0-0.
“Looking at that kid, typically he’d be pushing the ball to my left,” English said. “The last couple steps, I noticed he was starting to open up and I just went with it.
“You can’t second guess a shot like that and I decided to go that way and it paid off.”
Just six minutes later, another penalty kick came into play, this time from Central (3-3 overall, 3-3 East Conference).
Again, Smith connected with a slashing Barrett and Barrett was fouled by Landon Smith in the box. Barrett lined up for the eventual deciding goal and sent it to the right of Laramie goalie Talon Luckie.
In the 69th minute, there was some traffic in front of Central’s goal and Laramie junior Christian Smith gained control and fired a shot from just a few yards out. However, the ball played right into English’s hands.
“We both had penalty kicks, they made theirs and we missed ours,” Laramie coach Anne Moore said. “But I told our team it shouldn’t come down to that, we need to play our game and we like to keep it on the ground and pass and we got taken out of our game in the second half and started to put the ball in the air, which isn’t one of our strengths.”
The Plainsmen (3-4, 3-4) had another decent look at the net with under a minute left following a corner kick, but Central’s defense remained stout.
“Balls were just finding white jersey players and they would sometimes pass once and let that guy try (at a shot) and they would just bang it back into the defense,” Dennison said. “So, the defense held up, they kind of bent a lot but as they say they didn’t totally break.”
CENTRAL 1, LARAMIE 0
Halftime: 1-0
Goals: Central, Barrett (penalty kick), 30.
Shots: Laramie 10, Cheyenne Central 18. Shots on goal: LH 5, CC 4. Saves: LH 3 (Luckie), CC 5 (English).
Corner kicks: LH 3, CC 2. Offsides: LH 2, CC 3. Fouls: LH 7, CC 2. Yellow cards: Laramie (Schmidt, 46).