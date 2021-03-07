CHEYENNE – Thunder Basin kept threatening to take the lead from Cheyenne Central in Saturday evening’s Class 4A East Regional boys title game.
The Bolts had the lead two times throughout the entire game, once following the first possession of the first half and the other following the first possession of the second half. Other than that, the Indians responded to everything the Bolts had and pulled away with a 75-70 victory at Storey Gym.
Central (19-3) will have the No. 1 seed out of the east at next week’s state tournament and will play Rock Springs at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Wyoming Center.
“A lot of our experience this year and experience of losing to that team last year in their building (helped us prevail),” Central sophomore Jackson Whitworth said. “We just kept pushing through their ability to make shots and kept believing.”
McKale Holte started the contest off with the 3-pointer to give Thunder Basin the early advantage. Central answered with a 12-point run before another 3 from Ethan Cox stymied that run.
The teams traded a few more baskets before Central carried a 19-15 lead into the second period. All of Thunder Basin’s first-quarter points came from behind the arc. The Indians didn’t try and trade 3s with 3s, though, they just stuck to what they do best.
“Our mantra all year has been answer 3s with 2s and sure 2s,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “I thought every time they hit a 3, we were coming back trying to get a high percentage 2-point shot … it’s just two teams with different styles.”
Triples kept raining from Thunder Basin (13-8) in the second quarter, but Central continued to find ways to counter. The Bolts finished with nine 3-pointers in the first half, but the Indians went into the break with a 39-37 lead.
Holte caught a pass from Deegan Williams and hit another 3 to start the second half, which gave the Bolts their second and final lead of the contest. Central responded like it did in the first minutes of the game, and went on an eight-point run which forced Thunder Basin to call a timeout with 4 minutes, 48 seconds left in the third.
The lead remained steady until the final few minutes.
Williams cut the Bolts’ deficit to 72-70 with 28 seconds to play and Whitworth was fouled two seconds later. He stepped up to the line and knocked down both free-throw attempts. He added another 16 seconds later to seal the contest. He only scored three points, but they were arguably the biggest of the game.
“(I was thinking) just make them, we do this so many times at practice,” Whitworth said. “It’s second nature at this point, just trying to put them in and put us in the best spot to win.”
Holte finished with a game-high 23 points. Brady Storebo paced Central with 22 and Nathanial Talich added 20.
Although the Indians are on an eight-game winning streak and on a roll heading into state, there’s still room for improvement while they seek to build on what’s allowed them to finish the regular season on a high note.
“There’s a lot for us to continue to work on,” Lain said. “But, our rhythm, and our timing, and our focus and our identity and our mindset, those are the same things we’ve got to go in with in this tournament.
“There are going to be battles and there are going to be wars. Somebody’s going to prevail, but it’s going to be a war.”
CENTRAL 75, THUNDER BASIN 70
Thunder Basin……….. 15 22 11 22 – 70
Cheyenne Central…… 19 20 16 20 —75
Thunder Basin: Williams 13, Felton 8, Holte 23, Baker 17, Cox 9, Ayers 0, Tarter 0.
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 3, Talich 20, Bra. Storebo 22, Burns 10, Lovering 14, Bro. Storebo 0, C. Lobatos 6.