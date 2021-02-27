CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central had control for much of the game against crosstown foe Cheyenne East on Friday night.

East trailed by as much as 18 late in the third quarter, but managed to cut it to within three with 3 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the contest. The Indians stymied the Thunderbirds’ last-minute efforts, and prevailed by closing the game on a 9-2 run and securing a 69-59 victory.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

comments powered by Disqus