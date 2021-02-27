Cheyenne Central junior Nathanial Talich drives toward the lane during the boys varsity game against Cheyenne East Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Storey Gym.Central defeated East 69-59. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Brock Storebo gets fouled while shooting a driving layup during the boys varsity game against Cheyenne East Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Storey Gym.Central defeated East 69-59. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East senior Graedyn Buell shoots a close range jumper during the boys varsity game against Cheyenne Central Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Storey Gym.Central defeated East 69-59. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East freshman Drew Jackson shoots a layup through contact during the boys varsity game against Cheyenne Central Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Storey Gym.Central defeated East 69-59. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Cade Burns shoots a driving layup during the boys varsity game against Cheyenne East Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Storey Gym.Central defeated East 69-59. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Brady Storebo holds the ball away from Cheyenne East pressure after grabbing a rebound during the boys varsity game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Storey Gym.Central defeated East 69-59. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central had control for much of the game against crosstown foe Cheyenne East on Friday night.
East trailed by as much as 18 late in the third quarter, but managed to cut it to within three with 3 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the contest. The Indians stymied the Thunderbirds’ last-minute efforts, and prevailed by closing the game on a 9-2 run and securing a 69-59 victory.