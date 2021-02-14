CHEYENNE – After surrendering a second quarter lead, the Cheyenne Central boys found some late third quarter momentum Saturday afternoon.
That run helped the No.3-ranked Indians beat second-ranked Thunder Basin 64-60.
“(Saturday) mostly just came down to defensive effort and just grinding it out,” Central coach Tagg Lain said.
Neither team could find any offensive rhythm to start the game. The first points of the contest came from a Ryan Baker 3-pointer giving the Bolts the early 3-0 advantage with 5 minutes, 47 seconds to play in the opening quarter.
Central tied the game a few minutes later and hit a couple more shots from the outside, finishing the first quarter on a 10-2 run. All five of Central’s starters played the entire first period and all five scored at least two points.
Thunder Basin was able to limit Central’s offensive penetration early on, but the Indians started to run through their offense effectively and find the looks they needed to.
“They’ve put a lot of pressure on our interior stuff and switched things out on the perimeter (in previous games),” Lain said. “We made a couple of adjustments to their perimeter switching and we grinded out some of our offensive sets until we found Lawson (Lovering) … once we could get it in to him we were able to play off of him a little bit.”
The Bolts started the second period by hitting back-to-back 3s and eventually tied the game 17-17 with a free throw from Deegan Williams. The second period saw three more ties before the Bolts were able to close out the first half on a six-point run and take a 28-22 lead into the break.
Jackson Whitworth got the second half started with a triple for the Indians and Nathanial Talich followed by grabbing an offensive board, and converting a 3-point play to tie the game 28-28.
The teams traded baskets before Cade Burns got a putback finish to give Central a 42-41 lead. Burns then banked in a 3-pointer from close to 30 feet away at the end of the third period to give Central the 45-41 advantage, an advantage that they didn’t lose for the remainder of the contest.
“I wasn’t even expecting to make it,” Burns said. “I just kind of threw something up and it went off the backboard and went in.”
Central (10-2 overall) built on its lead early in the fourth period and got up by eight points after Carter Lobatos found Lovering for a bucket with 4:39 to play, forcing Thunder Basin to call a timeout.
Out of the timeout, the Bolts continued to make things interesting by hitting shots, getting steals while cutting into the deficit. Central did just enough down the stretch to hold off the Bolts (8-5) and prevail.
Lovering finished with a game-high 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Burns finished with 15 points and pulled down 11 boards.
Thunder Basin has had Central’s number since beating the Indians at last season’s regional tournament. Central was happy to beat a team it has struggled with, especially without two of its key players in senior forwards Brady and Brock Storebo.
“I knew we could beat them, but we just had to come prepared and play how we know we can play,” Burns said. “A lot of us had to find our main roles with (the Storebos) out, but what we did. It feels nice to get this win.”
CENTRAL 64, THUNDER BASIN 60
Thunder Basin…………. 7 21 13 19 – 60
Cheyenne Central……. 15 7 17 19 – 64
Thunder Basin: Felton 4, Cox 8, Ayers 3, Baker 12, Holte 13, Tarter 4, Williams 16.
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 13, Lobatos 7, Talich 11, Burns 15, Lovering 18, C. Talich 0.