CHEYENNE – A short-handed Cheyenne Central football team picked up its first win of the season by beating Cheyenne South 38-0 on Friday night at Riske Field.
The Indians were without a number of starters Friday. Most notably absent were senior receiver/safety Nathanial Talich and sophomore running back/linebacker Jaxon Lobatos.
Central (1-4) rolled up 467 yards of offense – including 323 on the ground – despite the fact its offense appeared unable to find a rhythm for most of the night.
“We had a lot of guys out, and it showed,” junior quarterback Keagan Bartlett said. “We had guys running the wrong routes, we didn’t have chemistry and there were times I wasn’t throwing it where it needed to be.
“We were out of sync the whole game, but we made enough plays to pick up a win.”
Junior quarterback Keagan Bartlett rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Junior Zechariah King wasn’t even listed on Friday’s roster since his family moved back to Cheyenne from Oklahoma a few weeks ago. King picked up 118 yards and scored a touchdown on 15 carries.
He danced around South defenders for the bulk of his seven-yard scoring scamper, but ended the run with by lowering his shoulder and running over a Bison.
“That felt good,” King said. “I saw a guy in my way and I ran through him. I was really excited to get that touchdown.”
Central started the game quickly. Bartlett connected with junior Jackson Whitworth for a 47-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Whitworth slipped a tackle from South’s LaVonte Yobech at the 10-yard line to get into the end zone with 10 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
South (0-5) answered with a time-consuming drive on the ensuing possession. However, the drive ended when Keegan Potter’s 33-yard field goal attempt went wide left.
Sophomore Brock Pedersen booted a 36-yard field goal of his own to put the Indians up 10-0 with 2:07 remaining in the first.
Bartlett had rushing touchdowns of 1 and 47 yards during the second quarter to put Central up 24-0 at the intermission.
The third quarter was scoreless, but Bartlett added a nine-yard touchdown run early in the fourth. King’s score came midway through the final quarter.
South gained 159 yards of total offense with 108 of that coming through the air. The Bison had the ball near midfield or on Central’s side of the field a handful of times. However, they were hampered by penalties throughout the night. They were flagged eight times for 50 yards.
“We moved the ball right down the field on our first drive and stalled,” sixth-year South coach Dan Gallas said. “We were up-and-down with stuff. I think it’s a combination of us not blocking as well as we needed to and Central stiffening up.
“The kids played hard, we did some good things and you could see they have improved. This is a really bitter pill to swallow.
The way Central won Friday could be important for it down the home stretch, fourth-year coach Mike Apodaca said.
“We have depth at some positions and we got some guys some work, which was really good,” he said. “As we go on to the make-or-break part of the season, it was good for us to get some guys out there.
“We kept drives going and finished some drives, too. The defense did a good job when South got into the red zone. That’s a tough offense to defend. If you key on the run too much, they open up the play action. When it mattered, our defense got stops.”
The Indians host Campbell County (2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. South hosts Cheyenne East (4-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.
CENTRAL 38, SOUTH 0
Cheyenne South…… 0 0 0 0 – 0
Cheyenne Central…… 10 14 0 14 – 38
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
CC: Whitworth 47 pass from Bartlett (Pedersen kick), 10:48.
CC: Pedersen 36 field goal, 2:07.
Second Quarter
CC: K. Bartlett 1 run (Pedersen kick), 10:17.
CC: K. Bartlett 47 run (Pedersen kick), 1:57.
Fourth Quarter
CC: K. Bartlett 9 run (Pedersen kick), 11:27.
CC: King 7 run (Pedersen kick), 6:45.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Cheyenne South: B. Huges 14-46, Garcia 13-(minus-12), Aragon 3-5, Anderson 5-12. Cheyenne Central: K. Bartlett 14-166, Porwoll 2-10, King 15-118, Reisdorfer 3-29.
Passing
Cheyenne South: Garcia 9-19-0 108, B. Hughes 0-3-0 0. Cheyenne Central: K. Bartlett 11-26-1 144.
Receiving
Cheyenne South: Weber 5-74, Anderson 1-15, Aragon 1-10, Hernandez 1-9. Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 3-68, Brown 2-28, Porwoll 3-21, Filbin 1-11, Reisdorfer 1-11, King 1-5.