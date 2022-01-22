Cheyenne Central sophomore James Brown, center, shoots the ball after driving past Laramie’s Trey Enzi, left, during the Indians’ 64-53 victory Friday night in Laramie. Carol Ryczek/Special to WyoSports
LARAMIE – The Laramie High boys basketball team spotted Cheyenne Central a 14-0 run to start the game, and the difference with just more than a minute left in the contest was exactly that margin at 64-50.
The Indians (7-6 overall, 1-1 Class 4A East Conference) eventually prevailed 64-53 in the second game of the East Conference girls and boys doubleheader Friday night in the LHS main gym.
Central was led by Nathanial Talich’s 22 points. He entered the contest averaging a 4A best 26.6 points per game.
“We played three great quarters and will have some things on film we can work on from the fourth quarter,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “We played a little bit too loose in the fourth quarter. When you’re on a two-game losing streak and come up with a big win in someone else’s gym, its big. This team really needed it. They’re working hard and getting better, I’m pretty happy with them.
“Laramie did a good job in the fourth quarter, and there are some things we could have done better, but we played well.”
Senior Isaiah Rigg also scored 14 points for Central.
Leading the Plainsmen (8-5, 0-2) were three players in double figures. Karson Busch scored 12 of his team-high 14 points in the second half, and Levi Brown added 13 with Diego Medina chipping in 11.