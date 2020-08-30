CHEYENNE – Maggie Hokanson knows this season is going to require a lot of patience and perspective.

That’s because her Cheyenne Central volleyball roster turned over so much during the offseason.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus