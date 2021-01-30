Cheyenne Central senior Brady Storebo grabs a rebound over Cheyenne East senior Jordan Codner during a varsity boys game Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse. Central defeated East, 57 – 40. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Lawson Lovering sprints up court to start a fast break during a varsity boys game against Cheyenne East Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse. Central defeated East, 57 – 40. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Brady Storebo grabs a rebound over Cheyenne East senior Jordan Codner during a varsity boys game Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse. Central defeated East, 57 – 40. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Lawson Lovering sprints up court to start a fast break during a varsity boys game against Cheyenne East Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse. Central defeated East, 57 – 40. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle