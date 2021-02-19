CHEYENNE – A big third quarter helped carry the Cheyenne Central boys to a win over Cheyenne South on Thursday night.
The No.2-ranked Indians outscored the Bison 22-10 in the third frame on their way to a 64-56 victory.
“We made some adjustments defensively and limited their penetration,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “That gave us some good solid defensive stops and allowed us to get out in transition where we can be pretty tough.”
South (5-10 overall, 0-4, Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) hung around with Central (13-3, 4-0) early in the game. Marcus Manzanares drained a floater with just over 5 minutes to play in the opening quarter and South trailed 10-8. The Indians responded by going on a 12-3 run, which was capped by back-to-back 3s from Jackson Whitworth.
The Bison rallied in the second period and saw themselves trailing by only two after Mychael Mascarenas got a bucket to fall with 6:45 remaining in the second quarter. Central didn’t let the contest get any closer and took a 35-27 advantage into the half.
Junior forward Maurie Alexander gave the Bison a little bit of momentum in the third period when he hit a 3-pointer with 4:45 to play. South called a timeout trailing 44-32. Central utilized the timeout and came out of the stoppage by going on a 13-5 run which was tough for the Bison to come back from.
“Their energy really increased to start the second half and they seemed to be playing with a lot more determination,” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “Its tough to hold a good team like that down. I thought with pretty much every mistake we made they made us pay.”
Senior forward Brock Storebo had a game-high 18 points for the Indians and senior forward Lawson Lovering added 14. Alexander paced the Bison with 15.
With only a couple weeks left in the regular season, the Indians are playing well and might even be peaking at the right time of the season.
“It’s a good time to peak but we need to keep playing hard,” said Lovering, who was announced as a McDonald’s All-American honoree Thursday. “Rolling into playoffs we just need to keep this same energy level and same level of play. I think we’ll have a good chance of being succ-essful in the postseason.”
CENTRAL 64, SOUTH 56
Cheyenne Central......................22 13 22 7 – 64
Cheyenne South........................16 11 10 19 – 56
Cheyenne Central: Lewis 0, Whitworth 6, Rigg 1, C. Lobatos 3, N. Talich 12, C. Talich 0, Bro. Storebo 18, Brown 2, Norrod 0, Lovering 14, Feezer 0.
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 3, Ray 11, Barto 4, Fennell 0 Je. Moyte 3, Alexander 15, Manzanares 11, Mascarenas 7, Simmons 2.