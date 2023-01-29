CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central's boys indoor track and field team took home first place with a final score of 188 points at the 307 Invitational on Saturday in Laramie.
The Indians recorded first-place finishes from Richard Prescott in the 55-meter hurdles (8.03 seconds), Will Barrington in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 13.88 seconds) and Haydn Fleming in shot put (48 feet, 3½ inches). Prescott also finished first in long jump (21-3½) and triple jump (43-11½).
Cheyenne East finished in third place on the day with a final score of 110.5. The Thunderbirds lone first-place finish came from Dominic Kaszas in the 55-meter dash (6.58).
East's girls team came in second at the meet, finishing with 154 team points.
Sydni Sawyer picked up a win in the 800 with a final time of 2:33.8. Taliah Morris picked up East's second win, recording a final time of 26.84 in the 200-meter dash. Jacinda Randles also won the girls high jump with a final height of 4-8.
Central's girls team finished in third with 123 points. Emma Hess picked up three first-lace finishes in the 55-meter hurdles (9.48), long jump (16-1.50) and (32-6.50).
Brinkley Lewis won the pole vault with a final height of 10-6 – a foot higher than second place.
Results for the Girls 4x800, boys 4x400, boys and girls spring medley relay, boys and girls weight throw and mixed 4x160 were not available.