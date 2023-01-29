Richard Prescott

Richard Prescott

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central's boys indoor track and field team took home first place with a final score of 188 points at the 307 Invitational on Saturday in Laramie.

The Indians recorded first-place finishes from Richard Prescott in the 55-meter hurdles (8.03 seconds), Will Barrington in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 13.88 seconds) and Haydn Fleming in shot put (48 feet, 3½ inches). Prescott also finished first in long jump (21-3½) and triple jump (43-11½).


