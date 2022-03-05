CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls got two event wins and a runner-up finish to lead the team standings after the first day at the Wyoming state indoor track and field meet in GIllette.

The Lady Indians have 39.33 points, while Sheridan is second at 38.

Central senior Kaya Pillivant won the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 29.08 seconds. The 1,600-meter sprint medley relay team of Cooper Williams, Joslyn Siedenburg, Alyssa Brenchley and Sydney Morrell also won (4:19.53).

Morrell was second in the 400 (1:01.86).

Cheyenne South senior Darby Downham won the 400 in 1:01.48.

The Lady Bison are eighth with 10 points after the first day. Cheyenne East is tied with South. The Lady Thunderbirds’ 4x800 relay team of Yness Ronnau, Mikaila Trujillo, Emma Smith and Kendra Upton won in 9:55.52.

Burns-Pine Bluffs is seventh with 13 points. Senior Emma Gonzalez took second in the 3,200 (11:41.01).

On the boys side, Central is second with 39 points. Sheridan leads with 45.

The Indians had Jacob Frentheway and Bridger Brokaw finish first and second, respectively, in the 3,200. Frentheway finished in 9:45.76, while Brokaw crossed the line in 9:48.19.

Frentheway and Brokaw joined Toren Rohde and Tristan Knueppel on the winning 4x800 team (8:12.80). Junior Richard Prescott leapt 42 feet, 4½ inches to take second in triple jump.

The state meet wraps up today.

