CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls and boys won the team titles at the Gillette indoor track and field meet Friday.
The Lady Indians won five events, while the boys took first in six.
Sophomore Sydney Morrell won both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs. She finished the 800 in 2 minutes, 29.41 seconds, and the 1,600 in 5:23.57.
Katie Thomson won long jump (18 feet, 1 inch), and placed third in both the 55-meter dash (7.77 seconds) and triple jump (33-11½). Kalea Reisdorfer cleared 10-0 to win pole vault. She edged teammate Kaylee Bell, who also cleared 10-0 with more misses.
Senior Dakota Lobmeyer won shot put with a heave of 35-3.
Cheyenne East freshman Taliah Morris won both the 55-meter dash (7.32 seconds) and triple jump (36-0¾). She was second in long jump (17-10¾).
The Lady Thunderbirds’ 1,600 sprint medley team of Tayler Miller, Emma Brown, Layla Robinson and Mikaila Trujillo won in 4:39.28.
Cheyenne South got wins in two relays. The team of Kaycia Groth, Caydince Groth, Darby Downham and Paige Guille finished the 4x200 in 1:50.78. Guille, Downham, Caydince Groth and Lexi Taylor) won the 4x400 in 4:26.77.
East was third as a team, while South was fourth.
On the boys side, Central’s Will Monger won both the 55 (6.65) and 200 (23.77). He also joined Kellen Flowers, A.J. Legerski and Cole Marks on the runner-up 4x400 relay team (3:45.24).
Richard Prescott won triple jump (41-9), took second in the 55 hurdles (8.45) and third in long jump (19-7¾).
The Indians also got wins from Tristan Knueppel (800) and Jacob Frentheway (3,200). Knueppel, Jacob Frentheway, Jason Frentheway and Brayden Kivisto won the 4x800 relay (8:43.83).
East senior Kaliff Guevara won long jump (21-7) and placed second in the 55 (6.74). He joined Marik Cummings, Ian Garcia and Levi Smith on the winning 1,600 sprint medley relay (3:54.24). Connor Parks won the 1,600 (5:08.26).
South’s Gamo Simental cleared 5-9 to win high jump.
East’s boys placed third, while South was fourth.