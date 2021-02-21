CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls and boys indoor track and field teams both won team titles at the final state qualifying meet Friday in Gillette.
A production error kept this news out of Saturday’s Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
The Lady Indians won six events. Freshman Sydni Sawyer led a 1-2-3-4 finish in the 3,200-meter run, finishing in 12 minutes, 8.10 seconds. Kaya Pillivant, Lauren Clarke and Jenna Broomfield finished second, third and fourth, respectively.
Central also got wins from Sydney Morrell (800-meter run); Kaylee Bell (pole vault); Dakota Lobmeyer (shot put); the 4x200 relay team of Cooper Williams, Alyssa Brenchley, Lexi Puev and Zoe Lam; and the 4x800 relay quartet of Clark, Sawyer, Emily Taper and Emma Hoffmeister.
Katie Thomson was second in the 55-meter dash (7.55 seconds), 55 hurdles (9.21) and long jump (16 feet, 4½ inches), and third in triple jump (32-8). Lam added runner-up finishes in the 55 hurdles (9.18) and high jump (4-11). She also took third in the 55 (7.85).
Cheyenne East finished second in the team standings.
Freshman Taliah Morris won the 55 (7.46), long jump (17-8½) and triple jump (37-4). She also joined Tiena Chu, Emma Brown and Tayler Miller on the second-place 4x200 relay team (1:51.83).
Sophomore Mikaila Trujillo won the 1,600 (5:39.53) and took second in the 800 (2:34.88). She joined Miller, Brown and Kendra Upton on the winning 1,600 sprint medley relay (4:32.77).
Cheyenne South took third in the girls team race.
Senior Caydince Groth won both the 200- and 400-meter dashes. She finished the 200 in 26.68, and the 400 in 1:02.02.
The Central boys won eight events. Sophomore Richard Prescott won both the 55 hurdles (8.34) and long jump (20-0½).
The Indians also got wins from Will Monger (200), Cole Marks (400), Tristan Knueppel (800), Jacob Frentheway (1,600) and Bridger Brokaw (3,200). Marks, Knueppel, A.J. Legerski and Brayden Kivisto teamed up to win the 4x400 relay (3:41.39). Marks also placed second in triple jump (40-10).
East’s boys were second in the team standings.
Senior Kaliff Guevara won both the 55 (6.74) and triple jump (45-10½). He joined Marik Cummings, Ian Garcia and Levi Smith on the winning 1,600 sprint medley relay squad (3:49.68).
Cummings, Garcia, Ethan Brinkman and Jude Guevara won the 4x200 (1:36.91), while Harrison Blakely, Logan Opsal, Jacob Olson and Seth Gustafson won the 4x800 (9:32.73).
Christian Dollard cleared 11-9 to win pole vault, while Logan Kusler marked a heave of 40-4¾ to win shot put.
The Wyoming boys state indoor championships are Saturday in Gillette. The girls state indoor meet is March 6.