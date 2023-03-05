Cheyenne East junior Taliah Morris reacts to her finish in the girls 55-meter dash at the Wyoming Class 4A state indoor track and field championships Saturday in Gillette. Morris' time of 7.91 seconds broke her own East record. She also set an East record while winning the 200-meter dash.
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls indoor track and field team won three events on the final day of the Wyoming Class 4A state indoor track and field championships, and finished second at the two-day meet in Gillette.
Sheridan won the meet with 123 points. Central had 115.5.
The Indians boys also were second (80 points), while Natrona County won the meet (198.5).
Senior Brinkley Lewis repeated as state champion in pole vault by clearing 11 feet, 6 inches. Senior Sydney Morrell won the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 15.86 seconds), while junior Emma Hess won the 55-meter hurdles (8.82 seconds and placed fourth in pole vault (10-0).
Senior Averie Perriton took third in the 800 (2:26.94).
The Cheyenne East girls finished fourth with 70 points. Junior Taliah Morris won the 55- and 200-meter dashes. She finished the 55 in 7.19, and the 200 in 25.55. Morris placed third in triple jump 35-3½.
Morris' 55 time broke the school record she set as a freshman in 2021. Her time in the 200 broke an East record set by Logan Yurek in 2013.
The Central boys got runner-up finishes from Bridger Brokaw in the 800 (1:59.53) and Haydn Fleming in shot put (52-1). Brokaw also took fourth in the 1,600 (4:36.37), while Auggie Lain was fourth in shot put (49-10¾).
The Indians’ 4x400 relay team of Dylan Teasley, Lucas Linde, Tucker Martino and Kain Urdialles placed third in 3:36.56.
The East boys got two state titles from senior Dom Kaszas. He finished the 55 in 6.57 and the 200 in 22.79. Senior Jude Guevara took second in the 200 (23.10).
Kaszas and Guevara joined classmates Ethan Brinkman and Marik Cummings on the winning 4x200 relay team (1:34.46).
Cheyenne South’s best finish came from Trey Downham, who cleared 5-10 to take fifth in high jump.