CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Kaitlyn Migneault heaved the shot put 41 feet, 7 inches to win the event at the Simplot Games on Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho.
The Lady Indians also had their 4x400-meter relay team take ninth in 4 minutes, 12.12 seconds.
Cheyenne East senior Amira Cummings cleared 11-3 to place eighth in pole vault. The Lady Thunderbirds also had their 1,600-meter sprint medley relay team finish eighth (4:29.12).
On the boys side, Central’s Corbin Harris was seventh in shot put (50-3¾).
East junior Kaliff Guevara was ninth in triple jump (42-6¼).