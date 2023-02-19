Sydney Morrell
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell and the Cheyenne East girls 4x800-meter relay team both took top honors at the Simplot Games indoor track and field meet Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho.
Morrell finished the 1,600-meter run in 4 minute, 58.28 seconds. East’s quartet of Sydni Sawyer, Ynes Ronnau, Emma Smith and Mikaila Trujillo won in 10:04.35.
Central’s Race Morrell placed third in the freshman boys 1,600-meter run (4:47.12), while East’s Lucas Steveson took fifth (4:49.79).
East junior Taliah Morris captured fourth in long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 2 inches.
Central senior Averie Perriton placed 22nd in the 1,600 finals (5:26.91).
Central’s girls took ninth in the 1,600 sprint medley relay (4:31.03), while East was 10th (4:34.99). The Indians also were seventh in the 4x400 relay (4:10.84).
Senior Brinkley Lewis cleared 11-3 to take 10th in pole vault.
Central’s Nigeria Wiley-Ramirez placed 13th in the 60-meter hurdles (9.66 seconds). Kylanna Flores took 18th in the 400-meter dash (1:04.91).
Senior Richard Prescott placed eighth in long jump (20-6 ¼). He also qualified for triple jump finals, but did not have a qualifying jump. Classmate Auggie Lain heaved the shot put 48-8 to take ninth.
East senior Jude Guevara was 12th in the 200-meter dash (23.32).
