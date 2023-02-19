CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell and the Cheyenne East girls 4x800-meter relay team both took top honors at the Simplot Games indoor track and field meet Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho.

Morrell finished the 1,600-meter run in 4 minute, 58.28 seconds. East’s quartet of Sydni Sawyer, Ynes Ronnau, Emma Smith and Mikaila Trujillo won in 10:04.35.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus