Richard Prescott
Taliah Morris
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central senior Richard Prescott and Cheyenne East junior Taliah Morris will be busy on the final day of the Simplot Games indoor track and field meet in Pocatello, Idaho.
Prescott qualified for the finals of the 60-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Morris advanced in the 60-meter dash and long jump.
The Central boys also had senior Auggie Lain (shot put) and Race Morrell (freshman 1,600) reach the finals. East’s boys had senior Jude Guevara (200) and Lucas Steveson (freshman 1,600) move on.
Central’s girls also will have Kalyanna Flores (400), Sydney Morrell (1,600), Averie Perriton (1,600), Nigeria Wiley-Ramirez (60 hurdles) and Brinkley Lewis (pole vault) in the finals.
The Lady Indians also moved on in the 4x400 and 1,600 sprint medley relays. East’s 1,600 sprint medley relay also advanced.
