CHEYENNE – Jack Ring couldn’t have been more excited for the Ron Thon Memorial wrestling tournament to start Friday in Riverton.
The tournament is widely considered Wyoming’s “true state tournament” because it brings together the vast majority of the state’s teams from every classification. It also brought Ring’s first matches in a Cheyenne Central singlet, and provided him an opportunity he has never enjoyed.
“I got to be a little bit of an underdog because nobody knew me,” said Ring, whose family moved to Cheyenne from Ault, Colorado, over Christmas break. “That was a little bit of a change for me. I was excited to see where I stack up and ready to burst onto the scene.”
Ring did just that, going 5-0, with two pins and three major decisions, to win the 170-pound bracket. He topped Sheridan junior Colson Coon – the No. 1-ranked 170-pounder in Class 4A according to WyoWrestling.com – in the final 17-7.
Those efforts earned Ring Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Ring won the Colorado Class 2A 170-pound title while suiting up for Highland High last winter. He was the top-ranked 182-pounder in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s Dec. 13 rankings. However, his family decided to move 40 miles north to Cheyenne late last year.
“I’d gone to school in Ault my entire life, but we decided there were a lot more academic and athletic opportunities for me up here,” Ring said. “This school is a lot different than what I’m used to. There were about 300 kids in my entire high school in Ault, and this is about four times that size.
“I’m really thankful for my wrestling teammates and wrestling coaches. They’ve made my short time here a great experience. I’ve felt really welcomed onto the team.”
Ring hadn’t wrestled a match since early December. He tried to stay in shape by exercising regularly and working out with Bear Cave wrestling club over the break. Match fitness and standard fitness are two entirely different things, and Central coach Kyle Brightman was a little worried how Ring would hold up at Ron Thon.
“At this point in the season, most guys are in pretty good shape, and we could tell early on (Ring) wasn’t where he needed to be,” the coach said. “But he got better every match he wrestled. The scary thing is he was out of shape and was still able to win a tournament like Ron Thon.
“I can only imagine he’s only going to get better when he gets into match shape.”
Ring agrees with Brightman’s assessment of his weekend.
“That was my first tournament back in a while, so I had to get some rust off,” Ring said. “My conditioning wasn’t where it needed to be, so I see a lot of room for improvement still.”
Ring is confident his new practice partner at Central – junior Keagan Bartlett – will help him grow by leaps and bounds. Bartlett was the 4A runner-up at 182 pounds last year, and took third in the 195-pound bracket during his freshman campaign. Bartlett was the top-ranked 220-pounder entering Ron Thon, according to WyoWrestling.com.
“He’s going to make me a lot better over the next two years,” Ring said of Bartlett.
Ring wrestles aggressively. He looks to score points and end matches early. That style requires a high level of conditioning, but the aggressive approach helped him build leads and survive the times he ran out of steam.
“His pace and tempo is always looking to score more points, no matter whether he’s on his feet, on top or on bottom,” Brightman said. “It paid off for him. He was able to build a huge lead against Colson Coon before being called for stalling in the third and giving up a takedown.
“He had enough mat awareness and technique to hold on. He got an escape and a takedown at the end to win 17-7 against a really good wrestler. It was an impressive showing.”
Coon was the 4A runner-up at 160 pounds last season, and took fourth at 145 as a freshman.
“I ran into some tough kids and some good wrestlers, but I wrestled well the entire weekend,” Ring said. “It was a good tournament. I did a good job of wrestling my style and not letting anyone have a chance.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Maurie Alexander, boys basketball, Cheyenne South: The senior forward averaged 18 points to help the Bison go 1-1 on the week.
n Keagan Bartlett and Meadow King, wrestling, Central: The junior went 3-1 with two pins to place second at 195 pounds at Ron Thon.
King, a sophomore, went 5-0 with five pins in the girls 138-144 and 140-144 brackets at Ron Thon.
n James Brown and Nathanial Talich, boys basketball, Central: Brown, a sophomore, scored 15 points to help the Indians to a 53-49 win over Cheyenne East.
Talich, a senior, scored 16 points in the win.
n Cheyenne South cheerleading: The Bison repeated as Class 4A game day cheer state champions.
n Caden David, boys basketball, Burns: The senior scored 23 points during the Broncs’ 64-62 win at Wheatland.
n Liam Fox and Cade Pugh, wrestling, Cheyenne East: Fox, a freshman, went 6-1 with four pins and a major decision to take third at 132 pounds at Ron Thon.
Pugh, a senior, was 3-1 with a pin and a major decision to take second at 152 pounds.
n Abby Gray, girls basketball, Pine Bluffs: The junior averaged 12.5 points to help the Lady Hornets to wins over Lusk and Lingle-Fort Laramie.
n Drew Jackson, boys basketball, East: The sophomore guard scored 15 points in the Thunderbirds’ 53-49 loss to Cheyenne Central.
n DJ Kaur, girls basketball, Burns: The senior forward scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds during the Lady Broncs’ 45-40 overtime win at Wheatland.
n Stu Lerwick and Reed Thompson, boys basketball, Pine Bluffs: Lerwick, a junior, averaged 25 points and 7.5 rebounds to help the Hornets beat Lusk and Lingle-Fort Laramie.
Thompson, a senior, averaged 20.5 points and eight boards.
n Matt Pietsch, boys swimming, Central: The senior won three individual events and was second in another.
n Bradie Schlabs, girls basketball, East: The sophomore guard scored 13 points to help the No. 1-ranked Lady Thunderbirds to a 53-23 win over Cheyenne Central.