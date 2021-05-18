CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central sits atop both the team and individual standings after the first day of the Eastern Wyoming Athletic Conference golf tournament at Airport Golf Course in Cheyenne.
The Indians lead the boys team standings with a first-round scored of 301. Cheyenne East is second at 313.
Central’s Caden Jackson leads individual at even-par 70. Cheyenne East’s Eli Cole is second at 4-over 74.
East’s Granston Webb and Central’s Caden Cunningham are tied for fourth at 76, while Central’s Ben Auer is tied for sixth at 77. Central’s Alexander Miller is eighth at 78.
Thunder Basin leads the girls team standing at 249, while Sheridan is second (249) and Central third (288).
Thunder Basin’s Maria Farnum and Karissa Tramas are first and second, respectively. Farnum shot a 78, while Tramas checked in at 80. Central’s Barrett Georges and Reese Robinson are tied for 10th at 94.
The tournament concludes today.
PREP GOLF
EWAC TOURNAMENT
at Airport Golf Club – Par 70
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Thunder Basin 245; 2. Sheridan 249; 3. Cheyenne Central 288.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Farnum, Thunder Basin, 78; 2. Tramas, Thunder Basin, 80; 3. Jorgenseon, Sheridan 82; 4. Spielman, Sheridan, 83; 5. Wright, Sheridan, 84; 6. Barstad, Thunder Basin, 87; 7. Laird, Sheridan, 88; 8. Hammerquist, Campbell County, 89; 9. Johnson, Thunder Basin, 93; 10t. Georges, Central; Robinson, Central, 94.
Other Central results: Lynette 100; Averill 120; Cobb WD.
Cheyenne South result: B. Guille 121.
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Cheyenne Central 301; 2. Cheyenne East 313; 3. Sheridan 318; 4. Thunder Basin 330; 5. Campbell County 340.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Jackson, Central, 70; 2. E. Cole, East ,74; 3. Owings, Sheridan, 75; 4t. Webb, East; Cunningham, Central, 76; 6t. James, Sheridan; Auer, Central, 77; 8. Miller, Central, 78; 9t. Leopold, Campbell County; Praus, Thunder Basin, 79.
Other Central results: Wiltanger 84.
Other East results: Bush 80; Weekly 83; Zitek 87.
Cheyenne South results: Fisher 101; Wakamatsu 109; Quinn 126.