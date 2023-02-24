20230224-sports-garret-schlabs-01-ms.jpg

Cheyenne Central’s Zach Wiltanger defends Cheyenne East’s Garet Schlabs on Friday at Storey Gymnasium. The Thunderbirds came away with a 63-48 rout of the Indians.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – During the past football season, Cheyenne East senior Garet Schlabs and junior Drew Jackson were two of East’s most potent offensive weapons. When the calendar flipped to December and they switched to the basketball court, not much changed.

Jackson and Schlabs’ dominance was on full display in East’s regular-season finale with rival Cheyenne Central on Friday. The two combined for 38 of East’s 63 points to help lead the Thunderbirds past Central in a dominant 63-48 win.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

