CHEYENNE – During the past football season, Cheyenne East senior Garet Schlabs and junior Drew Jackson were two of East’s most potent offensive weapons. When the calendar flipped to December and they switched to the basketball court, not much changed.
Jackson and Schlabs’ dominance was on full display in East’s regular-season finale with rival Cheyenne Central on Friday. The two combined for 38 of East’s 63 points to help lead the Thunderbirds past Central in a dominant 63-48 win.
“(The win) is a huge confidence booster for our team heading into the regional tournament,” Jackson said. “It is always fun to win against the crosstown rival."
Schlabs took his time in the spotlight early in the game. In his final regular-season game against Central, Schlabs put up 12 points in the first half.
Jackson, despite being outscored by Schlabs, put together a solid first-half performance. The junior posted eight first-half points, but also played lock-down defense on Central’s front court.
His biggest shot of the night, however, came at the end of the first quarter. With time winding down, Jackson put up a 3-pointer from the top of the key over two defenders that went in just as time expired.
The shot sparked a dominant second quarter for the T-Birds, who outscored Central 19-13 to take a 36-24 lead into the break.
“I'm really proud of him knowing situational basketball and getting it going,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “He makes some incredible shots. He made some incredible shots as a freshman like that.”
While the first half belonged to Schlabs, the second half belonged to Jackson. The junior led East in scoring in the third quarter with 10 points. Jackson also knocked down another buzzer-beater, this time coming on a half-court heave as time expired.
Jackson went on to score four more points in the fourth quarter, bringing his total to 14 for the half. Most impressively, a majority his shots that didn't come from deep all came on layups – both contested and uncontested.
While not continuing his scoring pace from the first half, Schlabs still continued to be a major impact player for East on both sides of the ball. As he has done all season long, the senior made smart decisions with the basketball, leading to some crisp passing. He, along with Jackson, continued to play excellent defense on Central’s wing players. He helped hold Sammy Shumway and Jackson Whitworth to a combined seven second-half points.
“They are really tough kids and play unbelievable defense,” Horsley said. “Every phase of their game is great. I am very fortunate to coach two kids like them.”
Central did what it could to try to keep pace with East. Joseph Sawyer led the Indians in scoring, posting 21 of the team’s 48 points. Shumway scored 11, while James Brown III added 10. They were the only three players to score more than two points for the Indians on the night.
East came into the game averaging just over seven threes per game. By the end of the first half, they had already matched that number. They went on to record nine makes from deep. Jackson and Schlabs had seven of those nine treys. Central, meanwhile, had just two made 3-pointers for the entire game.
“They knew we were have been pretty good at driving to the rim,” Jackson said. “They were going to make us beat them by shooting the three. We were lucky enough to hit a few here and there, and go away with the W.”
Central came into the game battered and beaten. Central coach Jim Schaffer said his team had been battling injuries and illnesses since its game last Saturday against Cheyenne South. While he said he didn't want to make any excuses for his team’s play, he knows that getting healthy for the Class 4A regional tournament next week is the most important thing.
“We haven't been full strength, and hopefully we get that way before next week,” Schaffer said. “It was an important game, because it was East-Central. But in the bigger picture, we were locked into where we were going to be in the regional tournament. That is a much more important piece.”
Both teams know that this game is a precursor to what comes next week. Both teams will be competing at the regional tournament for a limited number of spots in the state tournament next month.
For Central, Schaffer said the loss is just one the team needs to shake off and move on from. For East, the dominant win over its crosstown rival gives it a major confidence boost.
EAST 63, CENTRAL 48
Chey. Central…… 9 13 11 15 – 48
Chey. East…… 17 19 18 9 — 63
Chey. Central: Mar. DeHoff 0, Tafoya 2, Whitworth 0, Shumway 11, Sawyer 23, Mas. DeHoff 0, Brown 10, Collier 0.