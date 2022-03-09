CHEYENNE – In Jordan Jones’ mind, what she did during the championship of the Class 4A East Conference tournament wasn’t all that noteworthy.
Instead, the senior views her offensive production in that game as her doing what she’s done since she arrived as Cheyenne East this past fall.
“I try to fill whatever role we need that game, not force anything and do what they need me to do,” she said. “In games where I need to step up and score, I’ll do it. If I need to just facilitate, I’ll do that.
“One of our leading scorers was out, so everyone was going to have to step up. I was trying to do whatever my team needed to win that game.”
Jones said she felt like she was going to need to score more against Thunder Basin because sophomore guard Bradie Schlabs – the Lady Thunderbirds’ third-leading scorer – was on the bench with a broken nose and broken upper front teeth.
Jones answered the call with 28 points during a 63-57 win Saturday afternoon at Storey Gym. That included a 15-of-16 mark from the free-throw line.
Jones averaged 18.3 points across East’s three wins at the conference tournament, which earned her Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“I saw lanes for attacking, so I was trying to get to the basket and work inside and then out,” Jones said. “(Thunder Basin) started collapsing when I was driving, so I started looking for the kick-out.
“At one point, I threw a turnover, but I also kicked it to Izzy Delong for a corner (3-pointer), and that was a big shot at the time. I was just looking for and finding holes in their switches and defense.”
Jones has averaged 15.4 points per game this season. She also entered the conference tourney as East’s leader in rebounding and steals average at 6.1 and 3.1 per game, respectively.
East coach Eric Westling said Jones’ performance Saturday is an example of a big player making big plays in a big game.
“She found creases,” Westling said. “They weren’t big creases, but she found them and took advantage of them. She was keeping the defense honest and exposing it a little bit.
“Thunder Basin is a good defensive team, but we also have good shooters and good offensive players. (Jones) kind of took it upon herself to press the issue inside.”
Jones moved to Cheyenne from California in elementary school. She spent the first two seasons of her high school career at Cheyenne Central, earning all-conference honors in 2020. Last year, Jones suited up for Regis Jesuit High in Aurora, Colorado. She averaged 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds to help the Raiders go 15-2 and finish as Class 5A runners-up.
Jones returned to Cheyenne in November. She credits her season in Colorado with helping her do what she’s done this season.
“Last year really opened up my eyes and helped my basketball IQ by playing under Carl Mattei,” she said. “He made me a better all-around player by making me work even harder than I already was.
“Those are the things I focused on when I got to East. I’ve tried to be a great all-around player and do whatever I need to do.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Ryan Fornstrom and Stu Lerwick, boys basketball, Pine Bluffs: Fornstrom, a junior guard, averaged 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists to help the Hornets go 3-0 and win the Class 2A state tournament.
Lerwick, a junior forward, averaged 17.7 points and 9.7 boards at the state tournament.
n Emma Gonzalez, girls indoor track, Burns-Pine Bluffs: The senior won the 1,600-meter run and finished second in the 3,200 at the indoor state meet. She finished the 1,600 in 5 minutes, 16.89 seconds and the 3,200 in 11:41.01.
n Drew Jackson, boys basketball, Cheyenne East: The sophomore guard averaged 15.3 points to help the Thunderbirds go 2-1 and finish second at the Class 4A East Conference tournament.
n Boden Liljedahl, girls basketball, East: The junior guard averaged 16 points to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 3-0 and win the Class 4A East Conference tournament.
n Sydney Morrell, girls indoor track, Cheyenne Central: The junior won the 800-meter run and finished second in both the 400 and 1,600 at the indoor state meet. Morrell finished the 800 in 2 minutes, 20.83 seconds, the 400 in 1:01.86 and the 1,600 in 5:17.58. Morrell and the Lady Indians won the state title with 103.33 team points, while runner-up Campbell County had 100.
n Jeramiah Moyte and LeeAndre Ray, boys basketball, Cheyenne South: Moyte, a senior guard, averaged 16.3 points as the Bison went 1-2 at the Class 4A East Conference tournament.
Ray, also a senior guard, averaged 16.7 points on those contests.
n Nathanial Talich, boys basketball, Central: The senior guard averaged 15.7 points as the Indians went 1-2 at the Class 4A East Conference tournament.
n Rylee Jo Ward, girls basketball, Burns: The senior guard averaged 18.3 points as the Lady Broncs went 1-2 at the Class 3A East Regional.