CHEYENNE – Sheridan already had a 1-0 lead in the Class 4A East Conference semifinals when Nahir Aguirre got behind a Cheyenne Central defender on a throw-in.
Aguirre caught up to the ball and flicked a left-footed attempt toward the goal just as Central goalkeeper Jackson Cook slid out to challenge. The shot would have gone in if Indians junior fullback Ignatius John hadn’t sprinted back and kicked the ball wide just shy of the goal line.
Minutes later, John collected an errant Sheridan pass and raced 35 yards downfield with the ball at his feet in an effort to start Central’s attack.
Both would have been highlight-reel efforts for most defenders. They’ve become rote for John, who has frequently chased down forwards on breakaways or sparked Central’s offense with a long run.
“He had held the middle of our defensive line down so well,” Central coach Tim Denisson said. “At times, he’ll bust loose and go up field with that ball and combine with someone for a chance, or keep it on his boots for his own shot.
“He’s very athletic and very good at destroying attacks. He’s like a wind-up dog. You set him down on the ground, and he just goes and goes.”
Cook also describes John as tireless.
“His work rate is crazy, and he’s always one of the most intense guys on the field,” Cook said. “I love playing with him because of that. We have four good defenders, but he’s such a force for us. He brings a lot of energy, focus and intensity. His presence is huge.”
John has always been a defender, save for a brief time where he played forward in elementary school. He would like to be in the mix more on offense, but admits his skills make him more valuable as a defender.
“I’m a lot better as a defender, but the skills I gained from my time as a forward are beneficial in a lot of situations in the backfield,” he said. “When I’m out there, I feel like I can win a foot race to the ball against anyone. You have to have that sort of confidence to be able to make plays.
“If feels great when you’re able to chase a ball down. Everyone has lost hope and thinks a guy is gone or has a goal, and you can come in and kind of save the day.”
John says he’s able to make those kinds of goal-saving plays because of his situational awareness.
“He takes a lot of pride in playing defense,” Denisson said. “Sometimes, teams and kids don’t always internalize playing defense the way he does.”
This has been a rebound season for John. Had the start of the COVID-19 pandemic not canceled the 2020 soccer season before it started, John most likely would have missed it because of a broken hip he suffered playing in the Turf Wars indoor tournament that January in Laramie.
John shot up five inches over the course of that fall, stretching his muscles to the point they tore when he did something as innocuous as take a shot on goal during the Turf Wars. The injury continued to bother him throughout his sophomore season.
“Every time I went out and kicked the ball in warmups, I’d feel pain in my hip and just have to tough it out,” John said. “I never want to pull myself out of a situation if I don’t have to. If I can push myself and still help the team, that’s what I’m going to do.”
That comes as no surprise to Denisson.
“He’s got a pain tolerance that’s probably not healthy,” the coach said. “He is so tough. He might have the fender fall off and the muffler dragging, but you’d never know it because he’s not going to say anything.”