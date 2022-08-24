Cheyenne Central
Coach: Mike Apodaca
2021: 2-8 overall, reached Class 4A playoffs
Players to watch: QB/LB Keagan Barlett, sr.; OL/DL Chris Benboe, sr.; RB/LB Jaxon Lobatos, sr.; WR/S Richard Prescott, sr.
About the Indians: Central had three losses decided by one possession or less last fall. … The Indians ranked third in Class 4A in total defense, allowing 289 yards per game. … Apodaca said his team has proven it is invested. “If you don’t have that, you don’t have anything,” he said. “We have that in spades right now.” … The Indians are doing less platooning right now than they did last season. "We have more kids playing both ways than I have in the past,” he said. “That’s OK because they’ve worked hard in the off-season and are in such good condition. We’re getting away from the mindset of it’s just offense or it’s just defense.”
– By Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports
CHEYENNE – Learning a new high school football team’s offense is hard enough for any player who changes schools.
The degree of difficulty is ramped up exponentially if that player is a quarterback.
Keagan Bartlett’s difficulty was compounded by spending the summer before his junior season playing baseball for Cheyenne American Legion Post 6.
“Any time you have one of your quarterbacks missing all summer, it’s a big deal,” Cheyenne Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “When it’s a transfer, it’s magnified. His development was stunted, despite how hard he tried to get caught up.”
Bartlett spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Cheyenne East, but transferred to Central last year. He outdueled senior Nathanial Talich for the Indians starting quarterback job.
Bartlett ended up leading Class 4A in all-purpose average at 230.4 yards per game. He was second in the state in rushing average at 127.7 yards per contest.
“By Week 3, we figured out I was really good at running the ball, and that’s why it shook out like it did (statistically),” Bartlett said. “It helped that I am 200 pounds, pretty fast and have a great (offensive) line.
“The O-line opened a lot of big holes for me, which led to a lot of success.”
The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Bartlett ended up shouldering a lot of the running load after then-junior Jaxon Lobatos went down with an injury. Classmate Zecha King moved back to Cheyenne during the season last fall, and ended up rushing for 146 yards.
Bartlett’s 102.7 passing yards per game ranked sixth in 4A. The Indians expect those numbers to improve this fall.
“He’s going to be a dynamic player and draw a lot of attention,” Apodaca said. “He was the focal point last year, but he’s going to have a lot more help this year. He has weapons behind him and beside him.”
Leading receiver Jackson Whitworth returns after catching 22 passes for 262 yards and five touchdowns. Ethan Reisdorfer nabbed eight passes for 111 yards from a tight end/receiver hybrid position. Senior Richard Prescott also figures to play more on the offensive side of the ball after catching just four passes last year. He primarily played safety.
“We went to a lot of 7-on-7 (events) to get us all on the same page,” Bartlett said. “We also went out and threw a lot at McCormick (Junior High). It's something you have to do together a lot. I had to adjust to how Rich runs a route versus how Jackson runs a route. Figuring those things out really helps.”
Apodaca also expects Bartlett to be prominent on Central’s defense this fall. He started out playing in his customary linebacker spot last season, but the coaching staff decided it was best if Bartlett focused on quarterback.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Bartlett said. “You get to be a lot more physical defensively. You can be physical running the ball, but I don’t get to go out there and hit someone on every play like I do when I play defense.
“There has been a little bit of rust. I’ve had to learn how to be violent with my hands again, and remember how to get low tackling. It’s taken me some time to get used to that again, but I’m getting back into the swing of things.”
Bartlett is a more than capable linebacker. He posted 50 tackles (20 solo), three interceptions and three fumble recoveries for East’s 2020 state championship squad.
Apodaca has been a head coach for nearly 20 seasons. Bartlett is the first quarterback he can remember playing on the defensive side of the ball.
“If I did it, they were way on the back end of the defense at safety and not right in the thick of it,” Apodaca said.