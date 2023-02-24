CHEYENNE — At the start of the season, Cheyenne Central girls basketball coach Glenn Kirkbride said his team’s lack of size in the front court was a little bit of a cause for concern. He thought his team might have trouble matching up with some of the taller teams across the state.
What he did have, however, was plenty of confidence in a pair of incoming sophomores that were looking to fill those positions.
Izzy Kelly and Karson Tempel have been two of the Lady Indians’ best players down the stretch of the 2023 season. The duo has been phenomenal throughout the course of the year, but they each have stepped up their games to a whole new level over the last few weeks.
“I had no doubt in my mind, honestly, about what these two could do,” Kirkbride said. “They are fantastic kids that have played a lot of ball. I had no doubt that they were going to step into these roles and confidently be a big piece for us going forward, and a big piece to our success.”
Both players started their high school careers sitting on the bench of varsity games during their freshman seasons. Toward the end of the season, they started getting more and more minutes. Kirkbride said the reason for this was to start getting them used to the speed of the varsity game.
Getting those reps in was a sign of what role they would play in the future. Kelly said that was the moment she started to think her role would be bigger the next season, but she didn’t expect it to be as big as it was.
“We knew that we would have to step up and play,” Tempel said. “I didn’t think we would step up necessarily this much.”
Entering this season, Kirkbride’s front court was essentially set. The only thing that was still up in the air was who would be playing the four and five for the team moving forward.
But thanks to the work the two put in, Kirkbride named both Kelly and Tempel starters for the opening game against Green River. Since then, they have done nothing but prove their coach’s intuition right. They have become two of the most important players for the Indians and have been relied upon heavily in critical moments.
“It makes me think we mean a lot to this team,” Kelly said. “(Kirkbride) doesn’t expect us, as sophomores, to be like that, but we are. He expects more out of us than other people.”
Despite a lack of size, one of the most impressive things about both players this season has been their ability to play well down low. Coming into their high school careers, both Kelly and Tempel said they weren’t used to playing in the low post. They said they were never the tallest kids on their team, and they had to change and adapt their games to better fit playing down low.
Tempel currently ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging just over 10 points per game. She also hauls down a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per game — a mark that ranks fourth in Class 4A. The mark is even more impressive, given her 5-foot-9 stature and having to compete with taller players on most nights.
“Since I was little, I have never really been a post,” Tempel said. “Now that this year I am one of the taller kids, I have just had to make the decision to go and get rebounds for our team.”
Kelly comes into the final weekend of the regular season ranked third on the team in scoring, averaging 9.6 points per game. She also has been adept at finishing around the rim and leads the team in field goal percentage, shooting 55% from the field. This has been a stark contrast for Kelly, who said she was more of a facilitator earlier in her playing career.
“I’ve had to work on (that part of my game) a lot,” Kelly said. “I wasn’t very big playing travel ball, and I have had to work on not getting blocked, going in strong and finishing.”
Over the past weekend, both Kelly and Tempel took their games to another level to help Central pick up two crucial wins.
On Feb. 17 against Laramie, Kelly played arguably her best game of the season. The sophomore posted a season-high 21 points, including some big shots down the stretch to help Central complete a late, fourth-quarter comeback.
The next game out, it was Tempel’s turn to shine for her team. In the crosstown contest against Cheyenne South, Tempel put up a team-high 20 points and 14 rebounds to help lead Central to a dominant 78-57 win over the Bison.
Part of the reason the two have been so successful in their first season starting for the Indians is due to the chemistry that the two play with on the court. Chemistry is one of the hardest things to manufacture in sports, but the sophomore duo do not have that problem. This is due to their relationship off the court and their time spent as teammates.
The two became friends when Kelly moved to Cheyenne in the fourth grade. Since then, they have been inseparable. Their families also are good friends and neighbors.
“(Karson) is like a sister to me, and we always play so good together,” Kelly said. “We always know what the other one is doing, and we can always pass and feed off of each other.”
But being friends only goes so far in terms of on-the-court results. While it certainly helps, their success primarily stems from how long they have played together.
In the fourth grade, Kelly and Tempel joined a traveling team together. They spent multiple years playing with other players from around the state, honing their skills and preparing themselves for the future.
“We were able to go to a ton of different tournaments and try to get better,” Tempel said. “It has helped us so much coming into high school, because we were already at that higher level from playing in all the traveling tournaments.”
The chemistry the two play with has caught the eye of their teammates. Senior guard Madisyn Baillie said the way Tempel and Kelly play on the court together reminds her a lot of the way she and classmate Mia Gerig used to play together — a massive compliment from one of the team’s biggest leaders, both said.
“They click really well,” Baillie said. “They (play) really well together, and they really helped our team. They put a lot of points up, and they do a lot of stuff on the court for us. We are really grateful for that.”
With a season finale against No. 2-ranked Cheyenne East coming up tonight, and the regional tournament starting next week, Kirkbride will need to rely on the two even more. With the way Kelly and Tempel have been playing down the stretch, both girls know they will be up to the challenge.