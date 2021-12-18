WINDSOR, Colo. – The second quarter was tough for the Cheyenne Central girls to battle back from Friday evening.
The Lady Indians were outscored by Lutheran 20-6 in the frame and could never find any momentum to get back in the contest, as Lutheran pulled away with a 53-33 win at the Power 2 Play Winter Showcase in Windsor, Colorado.
“We made way too many mistakes. We have to be able to take care of the ball,” Indians coach Glen Kirkbride said. “If we have stretches where we don’t take care of the ball, we’re going to be in a lot of trouble, because then we get down and have to dig ourselves out of that hole, and I know that sounds cliché, but that’s difficult for us.”
Lutheran started the contest by running a zone defense, but Central was quick to exploit that game plan by getting the ball to the middle and the short corner. The Lions quickly switched from zone to man-to-man. After that, they started to generate problems by speeding up the Indians and forcing them into mistakes.
“We started off very slow. Our warmup was very slow, so that’s how he first half went,” junior guard Madisyn Baillie said. “I think in the first half we were worried about the score and not just playing.”
The first bucket from the Lions didn’t come until there was 4 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the first period, but there were two lead changes in the final minutes of the opening period before a finish from Nikki McSpadden gave the Lions a 12-10 advantage and the lead for good.
The Lions opened the game-changing second quarter with an 8-2 run throughout the first five minutes before Roree Cowley got a shot to fall for the Indians. But Marin French scored five consecutive points for Lutheran to push its lead to 25-14 before taking a 32-16 lead into the break.
Central came out in the third quarter and made some adjustments and played better defense. It was the only quarter where the Indians outscored the Lions 12-11.
“We just have to pick ourselves up and pick each other up on the court,” Baillie said. “We did that and played a lot better defense in the second half.”
The Indians tried to make those same adjustments in the second quarter, but failed to do so. It’s a learning curve, Kirkbride said.
“We have to be able to adjust quicker. We tried to make some adjustments in the second quarter when things were rolling downhill on us and couldn’t get it done,” the coach said. “That’s why you play these early games – you have to learn how to adjust quicker if things aren’t going your way.”
Baillie finished with a team-high 10 points, Morgan Kirkbride added seven, and Brogan Allen finished with six. McSpadden finished with a game-high 13 points, including 10 in the first half.
Central plays Fort Collins High at 3:45 p.m today.
LUTHERAN 53, CENTRAL 33
Lutheran...... 12 20 11 10 – 53
Cheyenne Central...... 10 6 12 5 – 33
Lutheran: Clerici 5, McSpadden 13, Vigil-Gianopoulos 2, Bassett 12, Kelty 2, French 11, Gehrke 6.
Cheyenne Central: Cowley 5, Baillie 10, Kirkbride 7, Kam. Temple 5, Allen 6, Mirich 0, Gillam 0, Clements 0.