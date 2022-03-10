CASPER — A double-digit first quarter advantage slipped through Cheyenne Central’s fingers Thursday afternoon.
After leading by as much as 11 points during the first, Natrona County chipped away at the Lady Indians' advantage and took a third-quarter lead that it didn’t relinquish in a 45-34 win in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament at Casper College.
“We hit some shots early, and then we didn't, and if we miss some shots, we allow it to get in our head,” Central coach Geln Kirkbride said. "But give (Natrona) credit … they adjusted their defense to give us some fits, and that’s something we practiced against, but we just didn’t adjust to it like we needed to. Between not hitting some shots and their half-court defense, we kind of struggled a little bit.”
Junior guard Mia Gerig gave third-seeded Central the early 3-1 advantage with 6 minutes, 40 seconds to play in the opening period, and Central maintained that lead until midway through the second quarter.
The Indians (9-17) committed three turnovers in the first three minutes of the game and had seven turnovers in the first period. However, the Fillies (18-8) failed to take advantage of the miscues, missing easy opportunities on the other end and going 4 for 6 from the free-throw line in the first eight minutes.
With 11 seconds remaining in the first, Kamrym Tempel caught a pass at the high post against the Fillies zone defense, where she gave the Indians a 15-4 lead, but Elise Swan got a corner 3-pointer to fall at the horn for the Fillies' second made field goal of the frame.
Central’s turnovers carried into the second quarter, where they committed another three early turnovers that helped spark a Natrona run. The Fillies started the quarter with a 10-0 surge that was capped by a Katelynn Campbell 3-pointer, giving Natrona its first lead since it was 1-0. Gerig quickly countered, knocking down a 3 of her own to put Central ahead with just over three minutes to play in the half, and despite scoring only three points in the quarter, held a 18-15 lead going into the break.
“We couldn’t get out and get easy buckets, and we need that to be successful,” Kirkbride said. "They were slowing us down, and we needed transition buckets and to get some steals in our press, and we weren’t really able to do that.”
The lead traded hands two more times to start the second half before Emily Manville knocked down a 3 and grabbed an offensive rebound leading to two free throws and a 24-20 Natrona lead. The Indians struggled to find any offensive rhythm in the third quarter, getting sped up by Natrona’s full-court pressure throughout the period, and were outscored 14-6 in the third.
“In that first quarter, there weren’t a ton of mistakes that felt super big, but as the game went on, those turnovers start to feel a little bit bigger," Gerig said. "And then we get down on ourselves and don’t play to our full potential.”
Megan Hagar made consecutive buckets to stretch the Fillies’ lead to 37-25 midway through the fourth quarter, while the difference never got closer than 11.
Gerig finished with 10 points, and Emma Patik led the Fillies with 11.
“This is just a game that teaches us that last week we played really well and played the way we wanted to and worked really hard to get there,” Gerig said. “This game is a reminder of what it takes to get there.”
Natrona advanced to Friday’s semifinals and will play Cheyenne East at 6 p.m. at the Wyoming Center. Central will play Rock Springs in an elimination game at 10:30 a.m.
NATRONA 45, CENTRAL 34
Cheyenne Central…… 15 3 6 10 – 34
Natrona County…… 7 10 14 14 – 45
Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 0-4 0-0 0, Baillie 3-9 0-2 6, Gerig 4-11 0-0 10, M. Kirkbride 0-8 1-3 1, Gillam 0-0 0-0 0, Cowley 1-4 0-0 2, Clements 0-3 2-4 2, Kam. Tempel 1-3 0-0 2, Wade 2-2 0-0 4, Kar. Tempel -5 0-0 4, Kelly 1-5 0-0 2, Allen 0-2 1-2 1. Totals: 14-56 4-11 34.
Natrona County: Campbell 1-7 0-1 3, Swan 1-2 0-0 3, Hagar 2-6 2-3 6, Manville 2-8 2-6 7, Blom 4-10 2-3 10, Patik 4-11 3-5 11, Sybrant 2-6 1-1 5, Bright 0-0 0-0 0, Barerra 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-51 10-19 45.
3-pointers: Central 2-11 (D. Mirich 0-3, Baillie 0-1, Gerig 2-5, M. Kirkbride 0-1, Kar. Tempel 0-1); Natrona 3-18 (Campbell 1-6, Swan 1-2, Hagar 0-3, Manville 1-4, Blom 0-1, Patik 0-1, Sybrant 0-1). Rebounds: Central 43 (Kelly 8); Natrona 43 (Blom 15). Assists: Central 5 (Five with 1); Natrona 13 (Patik 4). Turnovers: Central 16 (Gerig 6); Natrona 19 (Patik 6). Blocked shots: Central 4 (Four with 1); Natrona 11 (Manville 8). Steals: Central 9 (Baillie 3, Kelly 3); Natrona 6 (Blom 2, Patik 2). Team fouls: Central 18, Natrona 14.