CHEYENNE – A big fourth quarter helped the Cheyenne Central girls pull away from Cheyenne South on Wednesday night.
Janiah Wright and Jordynn Brennan led the Lady Bison on a 5-0 run to start the final period trailing 32-25, but the Lady Indians responded by outscoring South 23-3 to close out the contest for a 55-28 victory.
Central used its full-court press to its advantage to build an early lead, and was able to get back into it late in the game while forcing turnovers. South finished with 26 turnovers.
“Our runs were all about our defensive press, and then our shots didn’t fall for about two quarters, and then they started to in the fourth quarter,” Indians coach Glen Kirkbride said. “So, defense and getting shots to fall was our stuff.”
South (0-10 overall, 0-1 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) started the contest in a 3-2 zone and didn’t allow Central to get many easy looks when it was able to set up in its defense. However, the Bison weren’t able to set up in their defense as often as they would have liked. They turned it over on their first two possessions of the contest and turned it over seven times in the opening period, with six of those coming in the first 4 minutes, 23 seconds.
“Early on, when they sat in that press with that immediate pressure, we knew that was coming,” first-year South coach Brodei Epler said. “And we ran the press breaker we wanted to run, and it wasn’t that we weren’t running the press breaker, it’s just that we weren’t taking advantage of the option that presented itself.”
After maintaining its lead behind its 1-2-2 full-court pressure, Central kept the Bison scoreless after the first period, and an offensive rebound and finish from Roree Cowley gave the Indians the 12-0 lead after the first.
On its first possession of the second quarter, South was able to find the bottom of the net when Brennan got behind the defense for the basket. The Indians responded with a 7-0 run until Wright helped spark a small Bison rally. Wright connected on a 3-pointer, and the Bison closed out the half on a 8-2 run and trailed 21-11 at the break.
The start of the second half mirrored the start of the first, with South struggling by turning the ball over.
Following a 3-pointer from Madisyn Baillie to give Central the 24-11 advantage, the Bison turned the ball over three consecutive times, but that only led to two points for the Indians. With 42 seconds left in the third period, Wright dribbled through the Central defense and found Brennan to make it 29-20 Central, which was the first time the lead wasn’t double-digits since early in the first. The Bison built on that momentum, but it wasn’t enough.
The Indians countered with the big quarter to pull away with the help of a corner 3-pointer from Baillie that started an 18-0 run.
“I wasn’t hitting them in the first quarter, so I knew I had to make it and just get us ahead a little bit so we were a little more comfortable,” Baillie said.
South plays Cheyenne East at 6 p.m. today at Storey Gym, and Central visits Laramie on Friday. The Indians (2-9, 1-0) bounced back from a six-game losing streak.
Baillie finished with 19 points, and Wright led South with 10.
“This will help us have some more positivity going into Laramie,” Kirkbride said. “This group has done a good job staying positive and just enjoying it, and this helps us.”
CENTRAL 55, SOUTH 28
Cheyenne Central….........….. 12 9 11 23 – 55
Cheyenne South….........…….. 0 11 9 8 – 28
Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 4, 19, Gerig 3, M. Kirkbride 6, Gillam 1, Cowley 7, Kam. Tempel 4, Allen 8, Sam 0, Kelly 0, Kar. Tempel 3.
Cheyenne South: Ramirez 0, Wright 10, Brennan 6, Taylor 0, Smith 4, Williams 3, Van Tassell 5, Garcia 0, Montgomery 0, LaCombe 0.