Cheyenne Central senior Baylee Delbridge, right, and sophomore Madisyn Baillie share a hug after the game against Scottsbluff High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central defeated the Lady Bearcats, 53-50. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central sophomore Mia Gerig leads a fast break during a game against Scottsbluff High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central defeated the Lady Bearcats, 53-50. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Baylee Delbridge shouts directions to teammates while dribbling during a game against Scottsbluff High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central defeated the Lady Bearcats, 53-50. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Kaiya Brant shoots a contested close range shot during a game against Scottsbluff High School Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Central Fieldhouse in Cheyenne. Central defeated the Lady Bearcats, 53-50. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – When things weren’t going well offensively, the Cheyenne Central girls relied on defense to keep them afloat.
A six-point third quarter stymied the No.4-ranked Lady Indians’ offensive momentum, but they managed to pull out a 53-50 victory. They went into the final period trailing by a point after Izzy Wright got a 3-pointer to fall just before the buzzer for Scottsbluff.