CHEYENNE – When things weren’t going well offensively, the Cheyenne Central girls relied on defense to keep them afloat.

A six-point third quarter stymied the No.4-ranked Lady Indians’ offensive momentum, but they managed to pull out a 53-50 victory. They went into the final period trailing by a point after Izzy Wright got a 3-pointer to fall just before the buzzer for Scottsbluff.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

comments powered by Disqus