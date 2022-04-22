CHEYENNE – Taking advantage of set pieces early helped Cheyenne Central set the tone Thursday afternoon.
A score off a corner kick in the fifth minute of the match gave the Lady Indians a 1-0 lead over Cheyenne East. Calie Mosely placed the ball in front of the frame and Ava Taylor eventually managed to knock it in for her first goal of the contest. Central rolled that into a 4-1 victory at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
“We just wanted to set the pace and control the game, and I think that’s what we ended up doing. It just came down to who wanted it more, and I think it came down to us,” Taylor said. “Our set pieces are a big thing for us. We try to capitalize as much as we can and it wasn’t much, but it was just enough to get it in the back of the net, and that’s just what I was going for.”
East (2-6-1 overall, 2-4-1 Class 4A East Conference) saw a couple of opportunities to answer get negated by offsides calls. Haley Pierson fed two through balls to teammates who would have had a one-on-one opportunities, but the Lady Thunderbirds couldn’t take advantage.
Mosely doubled Central’s lead in the 33rd with a free kick from the right side of the pitch 25 yards out. With some help from the wind, the kick sailed into the top right corner of the netting and just past East goalie Kiara Kershaw’s hands. The Indians maintained possession for the better part of the first half, which led to five corner kicks and four shots on goal.
“We had to make some adjustments and our adjustments worked out,” Central coach Kaylin Olivas said. “It seemed a little more in our favor and we were able to control the midfield a lot better … we just continued to play what was successful for us.”
Tayler Miller cut the East deficit to one with a goal in the 51st. Following a Central foul, Miller had a free kick near the center of the field from 20 yards out where she breezed it right past the Central defensive line and into the back of the net.
Pierson almost scored the equalizer five minutes later, but a her shot sailed high of the frame. Following that, it didn’t take long for Central to extend its lead.
“We didn’t show up (Thursday), and those losses hurt more,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “We did good things at times and that’s encouraging … tonight was just a case of playing very inconsistent and not defending set pieces very well.”
Taylor scored her second goal of the match when she rebounded an Ekena Little shot in the 61st. Kershaw laid out, blocked the shot, and it deflected to the opposite side of the net where Taylor and Mosely were both in position to score. The Indians’ final goal came when Taylor connected with Nolee Parker who was running wide on the right side of the field and sent a laser into the top left of the net.
Central (2-5-1, 2-3-1) bounced back from a 3-1 loss to Laramie on Tuesday and entered its rivalry matchup with a simple mindset.
“Our mentality is always control the controllable – your effort and your attitude,” Olivas said. “And (Thursday), that’s all I had them focus on and they did just that … they did the job they needed to do, and they were successful.”
CENTRAL 4, EAST 1
Halftime: 2-0
Goals: Central, Taylor (Mosely), 5. Central, Mosely (free kick), 33. East, Miller (free kick), 51. Central, Taylor, 61. Central, Parker (Taylor), 64.
Shots: CC 5, CE 7. Shots on goal: CC 7, CE 5. Saves: CC 4 (Osterland); CE 3 (Kershaw).
Corner kicks: CC 6, CE 3. Offsides: CC 0, CE 3. Fouls: CC 7, CE 6.