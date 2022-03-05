CHEYENNE – Defense helped establish and maintain Cheyenne Central’s lead over Campbell County on Saturday afternoon.
By forcing early turnovers and capitalizing on their full-court press, the fourth-seeded Lady Indians jumped out to an early advantage en route to a 54-41 win over seventh-seeded Campbell County in the third-place contest of the Class 4A East Conference tournament at Storey Gym.
“Defense was huge for us,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “We really needed and wanted to push the tempo, and that was a situation where we needed to be able to turn people over for us to get looks and the defense created that for us today.”
Following a first quarter where five different Indians scored, Central started the second period with a 3-pointer from Izzy Kelly, but the Camels responded with a 6-0 run that forced a Central timeout with 2 minutes, 44 seconds left in the first half. The Indians countered with a pair of baskets before Lauren Kuhbacher converted a 3-point play with three seconds left, cutting Central’s lead to 23-17 going into the locker room.
With 6:02 to play in the third, Madison Robertson knotted the score at 27-27 with a triple. Campbell County was using its own version of full-court pressure, which was key in the rally. However, Mia Gerig gave Central the lead immediately after, a lead the Indians never surrendered.
Central used a 9-0 run to start the fourth frame and extend its lead, turning turnovers into easy baskets and getting out by running the floor.
“We’ve got enough kids that we’re firing in and out in a long tournament like this that we can have a little extra gas there at the end,” Kirkbride said. “And that was the plan through this whole tournament. We’ve needed that and have gotten contributions from everybody.”
The Camels’ first points of the fourth quarter came with 4:47 remaining, but they were trailing by 13 at that point while Central held onto its lead to clinch the third seed at next week’s state tournament.
“These girls have been so happy all year, even though we’re always the underdog and have struggled at times this year,” Central junior Morgan Kikrbride said. “So, to finally have that attitude and hard work pay off feels amazing.”
Kirkbride finished with a team-high 13 points for the Indians and Izzy Kelly added eight points and five rebounds. Nine different Central players scored.
“Offense feels like it's been our downfall for most of the year, but our defense feels like it’s been pretty solid,” Morgan Kirkbride said. "So having everyone able to score and help get our offense going feels good.”
CENTRAL 54, CAMPBELL CO. 41
Campbell County…….. 8 9 14 10 — 41
Cheyenne Central……. 15 8 14 17 — 54
Campbell County: Hladky 6, Neary 3, Curtis 6, Robertson 14, Jacobson 7, Kuhbacker 3, Riss 2.
Cheyenne Central: Baillie 6, Gerig 6, Kirkbride 13, Cowley 7, Allen 6, Kelley 8, Kar. Tempel 2, Kam. Tempel 0, Mirich 2, Clements 4.
Central 55
Kelly Walsh 50, OT
Central punched its ticket to state by erasing a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit and beating Kelly Walsh 55-50 in overtime Saturday morning at Cheyenne South.
The Indians outscored Kelly Walsh 17-0 during a stretch of 6:33 across the fourth quarter and overtime. Makena Clemens snapped the Trojans’ scoring drought with a basket with 2:10 to play in the extra session to cut Central’s lead to 49-47.
“Our mantra this whole tournament has been ‘sleep and deep,’” Glen Kirkbride said. “We were sleeping in our own beds and deeper than any team we were going to play. We knew it was going to be a battle, but we thought we could eventually wear them down.
“We switched to some full-court man-to-man rather than those zone presses. We were able to dial up some pressure, get some turnovers and create some points.”
Baillie led Central with 12 points, while Cowley added 10. Freshman Karson Tempel scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Tempel knotted the score on a runner with 34 seconds remaining in regulation. She added a basket from the right block off an assist from Mia Gerig with seven seconds left in overtime to seal the win.
Gerig chipped in with nine points for the Indians.
CENTRAL 55, KELLY WALSH 50, OT
Kelly Walsh…… 16 9 11 9 5 – 50
Cheyenne Central…… 10 10 9 16 10 – 55
Kelly Walsh: Alberts 0, P. Carruth 8, Chafee 5, Alvar 10, Eskew 5, Browning 0, Farley 13, Clemens 9.
Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 0, Baillie 12, Gerig 9, M. Kirkbride 3, Gillam 0, Cowley 10, Clements 4, Kam. Tempel 0, Kar. Tempel 8, Kelly 4, Allen 5.