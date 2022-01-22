LARAMIE – The inside-outside game worked well for the Laramie girls basketball team Friday night.
Well enough to pick up its first Class 4A East Conference win with a 68-50 victory against Cheyenne Central Friday evening in Laramie.
Costly early turnovers turned into quick points for Laramie as Addison Forry converted several running layups and the Lady Plainsmen ended the first quarter with a 13-3 run. Forry scored eight of her 12 points in the first quarter.
“The way the girls came out and played (Friday night) was great to see,” Laramie coach Terrance Reese said. “We really got after it and competed, which is the biggest thing I asked our girls. How are we going to start?
“After teams play a good game, the next game can be down on energy and great teams come out with a lot of energy and play at a high level again and we did that.”
Central (3-10 overall, 1-1 East) clawed back from a 19-8 deficit after the first quarter to pull within six points three different time with the latter being a 31-25 deficit at halftime.
“We are just going to keep learning and come try to compete every day to get better all the time,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “That’s a group of kids that does everything we ask them to do.”
Laramie (8-5, 1-1) got a boost from the 3-point shooting of Kylin Shipman when she cashed in three treys in the quarter as the Lady Plainsmen outscored the Lady Indians 21-8 in the period for a 52-33 lead.
“After the second quarter we saw the game was kind of getting close and I thought I would lock it down and hit some of those,” said Shipman, who ended with 18 points.
Laramie’s Janey Adair also accounted for 12 points.
The inside game was where Laramie kept its offense balanced with Morgann Jensen’s game-high 21 points and Ruby Dorrell adding five from inside the paint.
“They are always there and it is nice being able to get the ball to players you trust,” Shipman said.
The Lady Indians were led by Roree Cowley’s 15 points. Madisyn Baillie had 10 points and Morgan Kirkbride had eight.
LARAMIE 68, CENTRAL 50
Cheyenne Central.…. 8 17 8 17 – 50
Laramie...... 19 12 21 16 – 68
Cheyenne Central: Baille 10, M. Kirkbride 8, Gillam 2, Cowley 15, Clements 2, Allen 6, Kar. Tempel 5, Wade 2