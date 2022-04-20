CHEYENNE – When Laramie made one of its few mistakes against Cheyenne Central on Tuesday evening, the Lady Plainsmen quickly put the miscue behind them.
In the 55th minute, Laramie fell victim to scoring a goal on itself, which tied the match 1-1. But less than a minute later, Mercedes Garcia netted her second goal of the contest to put the Plainsmen back ahead and help lift them to a 3-1 win at Riske Field.
“When we had that goal scored on us to tie up the match, we responded right away, and that’s what we’ve been looking for. That’s what we’ve been talking a lot about, is staying positive from the beginning of the game to the end of the game,” Laramie coach Justine Tydings said. “And that’s what stood out the most to me.”
Garcia’s first goal came in the fourth minute when she beat a Central defender to a loose ball in front of the net, got past Central goalkeeper Gracie Osterland who tried to make a play on the ball, and buried the shot. It was the first shot of the game for both teams.
“We were making beautifully passes and we were getting out wide, and that was really good for us,” Garcia said. “We were able to make those runs and finish the goals.”
Midway through the first half, Central senior Calie Mosely placed a free kick from near 30 yards out to the top right corner of the far post, but Laramie goalie McKenna Barham made a play on the ball to keep the Lady Indians scoreless. That was the best look the Indians had in the first half.
Central saw less empty possessions during the second half, especially early. It found itself with a pair of corner kicks and a pair of scoring chances through the first three minutes of the half, but couldn’t take advantage.
“We were holding on to the ball too long, which kind of hurt us,” Central coach Kaylin Olivas said. “And when we found our pockets of space, we were truly successful and we got in multiple occasions when we did find our pockets.”
Laramie controlled possession for most of the second half after its self-inflicted wound. It was able to continue to stretch out the Central defense and create shots on goal. The visiting team finished with eight shots on goal to the Indians’ one.
“We’re finally able to move the ball comfortably where we want to wide, and move it back to the inside,” Tydings said. “We obviously have some quick people up top, too, that do a good job of pushing the ball into space.”
Destiny Gabbidon scored Laramie’s final goal when she gathered a ball that deflected off two Central defenders and managed to squeeze it between Osterland and the bottom of the right post. Laramie did its best to take advantage of defensive breakdowns throughout the match.
“It wasn’t our best game, our mentality wasn’t at its best today and as a team we weren’t just putting it together and it kind of hurt us in the end,” Olivas said. “It was just a tough day for us, but the good thing is we come back tomorrow … we can always move forward and we can learn from it.”
LARAMIE 3, CENTRAL 1
Goals: Laramie, Garcia (unassisted), 4. Central, Laramie, 55. Laramie, Garcia (Lucero) 56. Laramie (Gabbidon), 66.
Shots: LH 9, CC 8. Shots on goal: LH 8, CC 1. Saves: LH 1 (Barham), CC 5 (Osterland).
Corner kicks: LH 4, CC 5. Offsides: None. Fouls: LH 5, CC 2. Yellow cards: Laramie 1 (Beeston, 58).