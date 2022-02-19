CHEYENNE – In a third quarter that featured two big runs from both Cheyenne Central and Laramie Friday night, Laramie was able to build on theirs going into the fourth quarter.
The fourth-ranked Lady Plainsmen took advantage of turnovers and free-throw opportunities to pull away for a 56-40 victory at the Central Fieldhouse.
“We talked about playing together as a family. That’s the biggest thing we’re trying to accomplish,” Laramie coach Terrance Reese said. “We were getting killed on the boards, and we were able to rebound the ball a little bit better – not as much as I wanted to, but we were rebounding better, and we stopped turning the ball over.”
Laramie (13-7 overall, 6-3 Class 4A East Conference) started the game with a 2-2-1 full-court press that caused Central some issues. It led to four Central turnovers in the first 3 minutes, 40 seconds of the contest, but it only committed one through the rest of the quarter.
Kylie Shipman hit back-to-back mid-range jumpers midway through the period, with the second coming off one of those Central turnovers, and gave the Plainsmen an early 7-4 advantage, and they held a 9-7 lead after the first.
Sophomore Eva Clements started the second quarter by scoring the first six points for the Indians, and Central was ahead 15-12 before Morgann Jensen tied it with a 3-point play for Laramie, which regained the lead for the sixth lead change of the first half. Laramie led 20-19 at the half.
Laramie opened the second half with a 12-0 run, including nine points from Jensen and a block that led to a 3-pointer from Addison Forry, which forced a Central timeout with 5:11 to play in the quarter.
“We had to start playing as a team (in the second half), and it had to be team defense that led to team offense,” Jensen said. “Our movement kind of allowed them to step back a little bit, and allowed us to breathe and gave us confidence to get going on offense.”
The Indians’ first point of the second half didn’t come until there was 4:26 left in the third on an Izzy Kelly free-throw. Central (6-14, 4-5) missed five free-throws before that in the quarter.
Central’s third-quarter struggles would be short-lived, however. They were able to speed the Plainsmen up with pressure, which led to four Laramie turnovers in less than two minutes late in the frame, and a pair of Morgan Kirkbride baskets had Central behind 34-30 entering the fourth quarter after trailing by as much as 13.
“We talk about this being a game of runs, and that was a big run for them at the beginning, and we just weren’t there coming out of the locker room,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “We could have laid down and died, and I love this group because we never do that.”
Kylin Shipman scored the first six points of the fourth for the Plainsmen, so they were able to maintain their lead, mainly off of free-throws. Laramie started the quarter in the bonus and shot six free-throws in the first 1:51 of the quarter and made five of them. They went 12 for 18 from the charity stripe in the final eight minutes.
Midway through the final period, Central committed three consecutive turnovers leading to six Laramie points to take a 48-37 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the game before pulling away.
“Turnovers have plagued us all year, and we have to be real organized offensively,” Kirkbride said. “And when we’re not, we have the tendency to turn it over.”
Jensen scored a game-high 23 points, and Mia Gerig led Central with 13.
LARAMIE 56, CENTRAL 40
Laramie………………… 9 11 14 22 – 56
Cheyenne Central…….. 7 12 11 10 – 40
Laramie: Adair 2, Shipman 12, Dorrell 1, Jensen 23, Forry 16, Bluemel 2, Milam 0, Moore 0.
Cheyenne Central: Mirich 3, Gerig 13, Kirkbride 7, Gillam 0, Cowley 2, Clements 8, Ka.. Tempel 0, Kar. Tempel 2, Kelly 1, Allen 4, Sam 0, Wade 0.