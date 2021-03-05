CHEYENNE – After trailing by seven following the third quarter, the Cheyenne East girls outscored Cheyenne Central 17-0 in the fourth quarter Thursday night.
That run carried the second-ranked Lady Thunderbirds to a 46-36 victory in the final game of the Class 4A Southeast Quadrant tournament.
“It just gives you confidence at this time of the year knowing you can win those type of games,” East coach Eric Westling said about holding a team scoreless in the fourth quarter.
East opened up the contest by going on a 7-0 run through the first 3 minutes, 50 seconds before Kaiya Brant answered a 3-pointer from East freshman Bradie Schlabs with a triple of her own. The Lady Indians had three turnovers in the first 1:38 of the contest, and East took advantage of them.
After Central senior Baylee Delbridge made a free throw and then got a steal and finished at the other end with just under two minutes to play in the opening quarter, Central went on a 14-0 run to end the first period and start the second.
“We were pushing and we were being really aggressive and pushing the pace,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “And that’s something we needed to do, but we needed to do it the whole time.”
Emma Jacobsen managed to stop Central’s run with a bucket after she got her own offensive board and finished, and East trailed 20-14 with 3:56 to play in the first half.
Schlabs scored five consecutive points to give the T-Birds the lead back, 23-22. The lead changed two more times and Kelsey Basart made a free throw with eight seconds left in the half to tie the game 25-25.
Both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net in the third quarter until there were just under 3 minutes to play and Central put together a small 6-2 run. Sophomore Mia Gerig was able to get a shot to fall at the buzzer for the Indians to give them a 36-29 advantage going into the final period.
With 4:46 to play in the contest, Boden Liljedahl sank a 3-pointer for East to tie the game at 36-36. That was all she wrote as East built on that momentum on its way to the win.
“We talk all the time that it’s a game of runs,” Kirkbride said. “They were getting good looks in the first half and they weren’t falling, ours just happened at a bad time.”
One thing the T-Birds were able to do late was play at their own tempo, and when they do that, good things always happen.
“We started to bring everyone together as team and started getting a lot of energy from our bench,” East senior guard Cheyenna Alvarado said. “We started to play at our pace and not their pace.”
Alvarado finished with 13 points and grabbed five steals. Schlabs finished with 13 points. Delbridge paced Central with eight.
With the win, East will play Thunder Basin for the east regional title Saturday and Central will play Sheridan for third place.
EAST 46, CENTRAL 36
Cheyenne Central………11 14 11 0 – 36
Cheyenne East………….12 13 4 17 – 46
Cheyenne Central: C. Fraley 4, Basart 5, Cowley 0, Brant 6, Delbridge 8, Baillie 4, Allen 2, Gerig 6, Mirich 1, Kirkbride 0
Cheyenne East: R. Jacobsen 2, E. Jacobsen 4, C. Alvarado 13, Jardine 12, Liljedahl 8, B. Schlabs 13.
Cheyenne East 69 Laramie 39
CHEYENNE – It took nearly the entire first quarter for the East girls to take the lead over Laramie.
But once the Lady Thunderbirds got out in front, they never fell behind again, defeating the Lady Plainsmen 69-39 in the opening round of the Southeast Quadrant tournament and clinching a spot in the Class 4A state tournament next week. Laramie’s season is over.
“It was that pressure that goes unspoken, but every kids knows about it and what It means to go to state,” East coach Eric Westling said about the first quarter. “I think (our team) calmed down after that, and were just themselves and that showed up midway through the first (quarter).”
With just over a minute to play, Ashley Marshall finished down low to give East the 17-16 advantage and that advantage that it didn’t lose for the rest of the contest.
After giving up 16 first quarter points, East only allowed 23 more points for the remainder of the contest, including a four-point second period, where it took control of the game.
The second half mirrored the second quarter, and the T-Birds went out on a 12-2 run over the course of four-and-a-half minutes to pull away.
Bradie Schlabs and Boden Liljedahl each scored 14 for East. Ashley Marshall added with 10 points and 11 boards.
EAST 69, LARAMIE 39
Laramie………….…16 4 9 10 – 39
Cheyenne East……20 12 23 14 – 69
Laramie: Meyen 2, Vasquez 7, Cox 7, Giron 2, Dorrell 5, Forry 5, Shipman 7, Gardner 2, Bluemel 2.
Cheyenne East: R. Jacobsen 1, E. Jacobsen 7, C. Alvarado 8, Jardine 3, Liljedahl 14, B. Schlabs 14, A. Marshall 10, Fonseca 0, Walsh 9, Kaufman 3, White 0, Mauthe 0.
Cheyenne Central 46 Cheyenne South 43
CHEYENNE – Glen Kirkbride’s 200th win was a stressful one for the Cheyenne Central head coach.
The Lady Indians fell behind early to Cheyenne South and trailed 17-8 after the first period. Central slowly chipped away at it’s deficit and sophomore Madisyn Baillie gave Central a 30-29 lead with 2:57 to play in the third period. Central went on to secure a 46-43 victory and clinch a spot in next week’s state tournament. South’s season is over.
“We dug ourselves a hole early and that’s a bad habit to have,” Kirkbride said. “We talked about just winning the quarter (after the first) and we we went out and won the second quarter.”
South trailed by as much as nine with less than three minutes to play but gave itself a chance to send the game to overtime in the closing seconds. It had two possessions at the end of the contest to attempt to tie the game with a 3-pointer, but couldn’t get a shot to fall.
Senior Andraya Dimas finished with a game-high 21 for South and Riley Van Tassell added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Baylee Delbridge netted 19 for Central.
CENTRAL 46, SOUTH 43
Cheyenne Central……..8 15 12 11 – 46
Cheyenne South………17 9 4 13 – 43
Cheyenne Central: C. Fraley 6, Cowley 0, Brant 2, Bailiie 12, Basart 3, Delbridge 19, Gerig 4, Allen 0.
Cheyenne South: Dimas 21, Martinez 0, Tovar 3, VanTassell 14, Harlan 1, Cahill 0, Ramirez 4, Palermo 0, Deibert 0.