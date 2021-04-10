CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central was bound and determined to leave Riske Field with a win.
The Lady Indians ratcheted up the offensive pressure during overtime and did just that, beating Sheridan 2-1 on Friday night.
Senior Zoe Lam headed an Ekena Little free kick between Sheridan junior goalkeeper Libby Gardner and the near post in the 98th minute.
“We were a little too frantic at times,” Lam said. “We started talking to each other, we started slowing the game down, and we got the goal we needed.
“(Little) played a perfect ball. Thank goodness we got it done.”
The Lady Indians outshot Sheridan 15-9 overall. The teams both put eight shots on goal.
Junior Calie Mosely put Central up 1-0 in the 8th by rifling a ball over Gardner’s head and just under the crossbar off an assist from Lam.
“We were working as a team and executing what we work on in practice, and that’s how we got so many shots,” Mosely said. “We were finding our wings out wide and then working it up to the forwards.
“There weren’t as many chances in the second half, so we had to find a way to create more chances.”
Central controlled the match early, getting nine shots in the first half. Four of those attempts went on frame.
The Indians tweaked their formation to take a more defensive posture during the second half, and got just three shots in the second half.
“There were some issues in the back, so we tried to shore up the defense at the expense of our attack,” Central coach Jeff Norman said. “We played our wings a little bit differently and manipulated some players into different spots.
“We went back the way we started when we came out for overtime. We were attacking more and trying to be more aggressive.”
In the 74th minute, Sheridan senior Aria Heyneman got past her defender and Central keeper Sarah Foster and then beat a defender to the ball to tie the match 1-1.
Foster finished with seven saves, while Gardner had six for Sheridan.
The Indians (2-1 overall) host Campbell County at noon today at Riske Field.
CENTRAL 2, SHERIDAN 1, OT
Halftime: Central 1-0. Regulation: 1-1.
Goals: Central, Mosely (Lam), 8. Sheridan, Heyneman, 74. Central, Lam (Little), 98.
Shots: Sheridan 9, Central 15. Shots on goal: Sheridan 8, Central 8. Saves: Sheridan 6 (Gardner); Central 7 (Foster).
Corner kicks: Sheridan 3, Central 3. Offsides: Sheridan 0, Central 1. Fouls: Sheridan 8, Central 7. Yellow cards: Sheridan 1 (Bench, 19).